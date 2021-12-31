Thomas White International Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ICICI Bank, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Bank Bradesco SA

- New Purchases: XP, PDD, BYDDY, NTCO, CODYY, DPSGY, ACWX, FSUGY, CP, EMXC, OMVKY, BP, GOLD, MHGVY,
- Added Positions: EEM, IBN, KLIC, UMC, VALE, PAGS, JD, SBLK, TTM, IEMG, HDB, BLX, SIMO, CRARY, BIDU, ASX, MRAAY, IMPUY, WF, WF, XNGSY, WNS, CLPXY, PSX, AMX, WFG, MT, TTE, ERJ, GRFS, GGB, LZAGY, ABB, FSNUY,
- Reduced Positions: SBRCY, PBR, BBD, FMX, TSM, ASAI, LVMUY, BABA, TTNDY, VWAGY, DMLRY, LUKOY, SKM, SIEGY, ING, BAM, ASHTY, BNPQY, JBSAY, ASML, NSRGY, DTEGY, NGLOY, NJDCY, SONY, SMCAY, CSLLY, TCEHY, RNECY, RHHBY, VLVLY, WEICY, XIACY, EADSY, DEO, RCRUY, AZN, GLNCY, KB, CRH, SHECY, HTHIY, MSADY, RY, SUZ, BXBLY, PHG, SHZHY, SSMXY, HKXCY, INFY, UBS, ISNPY, MGA, LNVGY, CICHY, WXXWY, SNN, BCS, PKX, CX, CIHKY, YUMC, ALFVY, KT, XPO, SBSW, BSAC, FLT, NILSY, ROST, ADI, CNC, MLM, STLD, UL, CFG, CPNG, PBD, PNGAY, ANET, ODFL, CMS, FTNT, ASMVY, ZTO, ANPDY, BSMX, KMTUY, SCGLY, SMNNY, LGRDY, MBT,
- Sold Out: BHP, CMWAY, ENLAY, SAP, STNE, SFTBY, DANOY, CM, AXAHY, PNW, CFRUY, VOYA, KSU, HRC, SNA, BAH, ARMK, HII, QRVO, GLPEY, AFYA, SLVM, PPRUY, HENOY, DASTY, AIQUY, AAGIY, CBD,
These are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 357,847 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
- Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) - 160,798 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 257,480 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92%
- PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 155,676 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 276,620 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 618.21%
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 151,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 68,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (BYDDY)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODYY)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Deutsche Post AG. The purchase prices were between $58.7 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 276,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 150.16%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 487,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 217.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 111,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 653,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Vale SA by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 223,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.Sold Out: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The sale prices were between $65.58 and $81.84, with an estimated average price of $74.38.Sold Out: Enel SpA (ENLAY)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.89.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (SFTBY)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $26.82.
