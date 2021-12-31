Thomas White International Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ICICI Bank, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Bank Bradesco SA

New Purchases: XP, PDD, BYDDY, NTCO, CODYY, DPSGY, ACWX, FSUGY, CP, EMXC, OMVKY, BP, GOLD, MHGVY,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ICICI Bank, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, XP Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Bank Bradesco SA, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sendas Distribuidora SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas White International Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Thomas White International Ltd owns 299 stocks with a total value of $633 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 357,847 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) - 160,798 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 257,480 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 155,676 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 276,620 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 618.21%

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 151,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 68,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Deutsche Post AG. The purchase prices were between $58.7 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 276,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 150.16%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 487,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 217.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 111,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 653,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Vale SA by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 223,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The sale prices were between $65.58 and $81.84, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.89.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $26.82.