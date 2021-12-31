Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, SunOpta Inc, Oatly Group AB

- New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, MRNA, CP, AZN, ESGD, SHOP, GSK, DEO, TEL, EQR, VO, VOOG, DVY, HDV, ESML, UPS, AWK, RPM, NJR, AJG, DM, CB, CVX, BAC,
- Added Positions: PYPL, NVO, MSFT, MA, APH, DIS, ADP, SBUX, BEAM, CARR, SYY, CVS, JPM, TILE, NYT, PACB, DSGX, VEEV, ATR, ALC, DLN, MDLZ, SPY, ACN, COIN, IBM, MMM, KO, BRK.B, ENPH, LLY, VUG, BLK, QQQ, APD, ROP, VBK, VTV, VIG, VEA, AMT, PSA, CL, SNA, RTX, PNC, CRSP, DD, OTIS, NFLX, FIS, MTD, MELI, FRC, MMC, LOW, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: TDOC, STKL, MDT, AAPL, NVDA, TMUS, OTLY, BDX, FISV, XLNX, TSLA, FB, GOOGL, ATRS, AMAL, JNJ, DXCM, IPGP, HON, REGN, PANW, MCD, MKTX, ISRG, INTC, HD, VZ, QCOM, AMAT, EFX, ECL, T, NEE, VTI, DE, COST, CLX, V, TXN, UNP, TMO, BA, BX, ORCL, WMT, WST, AMGN, ZTS, TSM, IVV, IJH, NOBL, SDY, VNQ, VB, VOO, MRK, CHD, DOW, DTE, ETN, CAT, FDS, BFLY, GILD, LIN, BAM, SJM, NTAP, AVGO, NXPI, BMY, CRL, PEP, PFE, SPGI, SGEN, SHW,
- Sold Out: XONE, KSU, BYND, KMX, PKG, VMW, DELL, CWBR, KD,
For the details of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reynders+mcveigh+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 646,948 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 231,183 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 237,997 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 193,252 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,751 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 169,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XONE)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: (KSU)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.
