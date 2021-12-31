Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, SunOpta Inc, Oatly Group AB

New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, MRNA, CP, AZN, ESGD, SHOP, GSK, DEO, TEL, EQR, VO, VOOG, DVY, HDV, ESML, UPS, AWK, RPM, NJR, AJG, DM, CB, CVX, BAC,

PYPL, NVO, MSFT, MA, APH, DIS, ADP, SBUX, BEAM, CARR, SYY, CVS, JPM, TILE, NYT, PACB, DSGX, VEEV, ATR, ALC, DLN, MDLZ, SPY, ACN, COIN, IBM, MMM, KO, BRK.B, ENPH, LLY, VUG, BLK, QQQ, APD, ROP, VBK, VTV, VIG, VEA, AMT, PSA, CL, SNA, RTX, PNC, CRSP, DD, OTIS, NFLX, FIS, MTD, MELI, FRC, MMC, LOW, KMB, Reduced Positions: TDOC, STKL, MDT, AAPL, NVDA, TMUS, OTLY, BDX, FISV, XLNX, TSLA, FB, GOOGL, ATRS, AMAL, JNJ, DXCM, IPGP, HON, REGN, PANW, MCD, MKTX, ISRG, INTC, HD, VZ, QCOM, AMAT, EFX, ECL, T, NEE, VTI, DE, COST, CLX, V, TXN, UNP, TMO, BA, BX, ORCL, WMT, WST, AMGN, ZTS, TSM, IVV, IJH, NOBL, SDY, VNQ, VB, VOO, MRK, CHD, DOW, DTE, ETN, CAT, FDS, BFLY, GILD, LIN, BAM, SJM, NTAP, AVGO, NXPI, BMY, CRL, PEP, PFE, SPGI, SGEN, SHW,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Moderna Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Teladoc Health Inc, SunOpta Inc, Oatly Group AB, Meta Platforms Inc, Antares Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 646,948 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 231,183 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 237,997 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 193,252 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,751 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 169,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.