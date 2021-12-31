MAI Capital Management Buys Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: FXL, PFFD, MLPX, TDG, MOAT, ACIO, FXO, MPW, DGX, PFM, PSEP, XPH, ZEUS, VOT, COLD, AVUV, CFO, FXH, AOS, APA, ABR, BHP, BWA, BF.B, CNQ, CAH, DKS, FAST, FISV, GIS, HUN, KRG, NVR, NTES, PPL, PEG, SCI, WPM, ULTA, CLZNF, NSRGF, LNNGY, APTV, BLMN, FANG, RH, ALLY, VRT, RIVN, CRGY, COWZ, ENFR, EWJ, FBT, FNDB, FXG, FXR, IUSG, IWV, IYC, IYH, IYJ, SKYY, SPD, SPHQ, USXF, VDC, VPU, AMG, ANSS, AJG, BBVA, GOLD, BAM, CTRA, CNI, CMA, ABEV, DAR, EQR, AGM, HAS, HUM, IFNNY, KLAC, LKQ, LYG, MGM, ON, PSA, REGN, RSG, RY, RGLD, SRE, SYY, URI, WSO, WTS, EVRG, WEC, BF.A, BXMX, BICB, RGA, ENLAY, SBGSY, ENZC, UNICY, FLT, FDUS, NSRPF, RVNC, SEDG, FSEN, MGP, LSXMK, CSPCY, CRWD, NSCIF, MNMD, ACI, MP, MEDAF, PAYO, DWAC, ARKG, DDWM, DFAS, FEM, FXD, PKW, PPA, PWC, QQQN, REET, RWO, SCHB, SUSA, VIDI, VUSE,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, XLK, SHW, QQQ, XLV, MA, SPY, CRM, XLP, AMZN, CSCO, VBR, BLK, ABBV, IJR, VO, XLC, VOE, VIG, XLU, VZ, DIS, PAVE, VB, ATVI, IVW, IWF, BRK.B, IBB, IEFA, IWM, IWR, RSP, SDY, VEA, GOOGL, AVGO, FB, IJH, IVE, IWB, VV, BMY, FWONK, FREL, IEMG, VHT, UPS, UNH, ALBO, VONE, VUG, BA, JPM, PFE, PG, WM, ROKU, COIN, VOO, XLI, TFC, JNJ, LRCX, NUE, SBUX, TGT, WBA, DG, TSLA, GOOG, TWLO, EEMA, FPE, FVD, IJK, MDY, ABT, AMAT, SCHW, CHE, KO, CPRT, ETN, LLY, XOM, NEE, HON, MDLZ, NVDA, NFLX, PEP, PXD, UNP, RTX, BX, UBER, IGV, IWD, SCHE, SCZ, USRT, VGT, VTV, CB, ASML, ACN, APD, AXP, BAC, FIS, CVX, C, COP, EOG, EW, F, INTC, ISRG, JAKK, KEY, KMB, LOW, MCD, MDT, MS, PNC, PGR, O, POOL, SONY, SYK, TSM, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, WMT, BR, PM, THTX, FRC, NOW, PANW, ZTS, VEEV, OTIS, DIA, DLN, DON, DVY, EEM, FNDE, GSLC, IJJ, IJS, IUSV, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, QUAL, RYH, SCHD, SCHF, USMV, VFH, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLY, XSOE, PLD, AMD, A, ALB, ARE, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AIG, ABC, ADI, NLY, AON, ACGL, ARCC, AZPN, ADP, BP, CADE, CADE, BK, BNS, BAX, AZTA, VIAC, CSX, CP, CAT, FUN, CIEN, CI, CLH, CL, ED, CCI, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DISCA, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, ECL, EMR, EPD, EQIX, EL, EXC, EXPO, FDS, FDX, FITB, GILD, GPN, GS, DANOY, IEX, ILMN, TT, ICE, JKHY, LEN, LII, MMP, MMC, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MORN, VTRS, NBIX, NEM, NI, NAT, NSC, ES, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, STL, PRU, PHM, RRX, RMD, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SBAC, SMG, SWKS, LUV, TRV, SUI, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TDY, USB, UFPI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WRB, GWW, WAL, WY, ZBRA, ZBH, ATLKY, SMFG, LBTYK, TMUS, DAL, IBKR, DFS, LULU, AWK, MAIN, MSCI, AGNC, TCEHY, BUD, LZAGY, GNRC, SSNC, SPSC, NXPI, GM, BAH, HCA, AAGIY, HII, MPC, CLVS, PSX, BFAM, CDW, BURL, CGC, KEYS, ETSY, SHOP, NTRA, CHTH, RACE, SQ, TEAM, SITE, IR, CDAY, ELAN, DELL, DOW, PTON, CARR, PLTR, BSY, ACWV, ARKK, DGRO, ESGU, FDN, FDVV, FNDF, GDX, HDV, IDEV, ITOT, IXUS, IYW, MGC, MTUM, PBW, RDVY, RYT, SCHA, SCHH, SCHM, SPLV, SPYG, TCHP, VBK, VEU, VNQ, XBI, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, PYPL, T, AMGN, CHTR, FTCH, V, ADBE, BABA, QCOM, LVMUY, BDX, CMCSA, SNY, TYL, KMI, MPNGY, AMJ, MLPB, AME, COST, DHR, DASTY, DTEGY, DEO, IBM, LRLCY, MAR, MPWR, NSRGY, NVS, RHHBY, SAP, UL, VWAGY, XLNX, NEO, ET, MICCF, CFRUY, PRNDY, TWTR, ALC, ADYEY, DKNG, EFA, ITB, SCHG, MMM, AFL, ALGN, THRM, AZN, ATO, ATRC, AZO, BIIB, CPB, COF, CNC, CNP, CRL, CME, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CTSH, INGR, GLW, DE, DLTR, ENB, ENTG, ETR, ERIE, FFIV, FE, FCX, GD, GE, GEL, HPQ, HUBB, ITW, SJM, J, K, LH, MRVL, MIDD, NTRS, NOC, NVO, OXY, PH, BKNG, RPM, RJF, SLB, SPG, SIRI, SWK, STT, SNPS, TEF, THO, TSN, ANTM, WFC, WMB, YUM, RDS.B, PODD, VMW, HBMD, STWD, FTNT, LPLA, TRGP, XYL, NEP, QSR, KBRS, EVVTY, YUMC, FND, AM, MRNA, BRP, AAXJ, DBEF, EFV, FHLC, FNDA, FNDX, FPX, FTEC, FTSL, FXI, GWX, IWY, KBE, PKB, SCHV, SPYV, VCR, VGK,
- Sold Out: ADMS, TIGO, CDNS, MELI, NJDCY, DPSGY, GVDNY, HDB, NTDOY, ESLOY, SSDOY, PPRUY, WMMVY, RPAI, HEINY, FMS, ACWI, MCF, CRH, PAGS, SNAP, KD, LTHM, NOBDF, OGN, VIS, EMXF, SCHC, PIOE, ADAP, GBOOF, CYDY, RLBD, ROST, EXAS, DHI, AVY, ATR,
These are the top 5 holdings of MAI Capital Management
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 929,460 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,369,514 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 717,327 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 470,461 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,274 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.890600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 129,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 553,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 293,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $654.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO)
MAI Capital Management initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 142,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.484500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,369,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 464.59%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 199,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 785.95%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 136,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ADMS)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.Sold Out: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.06.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99.Sold Out: Nidec Corp (NJDCY)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.41.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Givaudan SA (GVDNY)
MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Givaudan SA. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $98.
