MAI Capital Management Buys Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Amgen Inc, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, MAI Capital Management owns 904 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 929,460 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,369,514 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 717,327 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 470,461 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,274 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.890600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 129,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 553,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 293,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $654.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 142,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.484500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,369,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 464.59%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 199,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 785.95%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 136,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.06.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.41.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

MAI Capital Management sold out a holding in Givaudan SA. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $98.