Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Akoya Biosciences Inc

Investment company Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Planet Labs PBC, sells QuantumScape Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Akoya Biosciences Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un. As of 2021Q4, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,313,046 shares, 25.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,752,009 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,148,424 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 307.16% EQT Corp (EQT) - 7,051,112 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 231,096 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 231,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2673.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 812,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 256,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 148,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 307.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 2,148,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Lucira Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56.