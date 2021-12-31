Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Akoya Biosciences Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, GOOGL, SGMS, PL, DEI, AMRN, GS, IBM, NN,
- Added Positions: EFA, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: QS, EQT, AKYA, DOCN, POSH,
- Sold Out: KDP, UPST, CRWD, PINS, LHDX, BLI, BILL, MNDT, ADTX,
For the details of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/board+of+trustees+of+the+leland+stanford+junior+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,313,046 shares, 25.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,752,009 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,148,424 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 307.16%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 7,051,112 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 231,096 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 231,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2673.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 812,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Labs PBC (PL)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 256,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 148,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 307.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 2,148,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Lucira Health Inc (LHDX)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Lucira Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38.Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University. Also check out:
1. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University keeps buying