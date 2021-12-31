Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Cerner Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: OGN, V, TLT, ATVI, SPLK, SLYV, VMC, RYN, MA, ISRG, DOV, CSX, LLY, SF, UFPI, VTIP, SAM, CYBN,

Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Organon, Visa Inc, sells Cerner Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Flowers Foods Inc, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2021Q4, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 156,972 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 69,341 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,712 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 139,481 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,980 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $117.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 139,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 156,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 43,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 98.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.43.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.