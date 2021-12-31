Progeny 3, Inc. Buys Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp, MPLX LP, Arch Resources Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp

New Purchases: SHCAU, ARCH, TECK, ARLP, CGRN,

SHCAU, ARCH, TECK, ARLP, CGRN, Added Positions: MPLX, BTU, EPD, HCC, DNMR, MMP, WISH, TSLX,

MPLX, BTU, EPD, HCC, DNMR, MMP, WISH, TSLX, Reduced Positions: FNV,

FNV, Sold Out: BRK.B, STZ, AMZN, MSFT, NKE, BABA, MNST, SIL, ET, DNN, MCG, SMLP,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp, MPLX LP, Arch Resources Inc, Teck Resources, Peabody Energy Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sterling Check Corp (STER) - 3,212,512 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,452 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,851,167 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 630,224 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,686,199 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $115.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 95,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 81,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Capstone Green Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $4.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 306,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,412,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 224,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 117.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 310,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.322400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 493,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.