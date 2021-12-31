Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Progeny 3, Inc. Buys Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp, MPLX LP, Arch Resources Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp, MPLX LP, Arch Resources Inc, Teck Resources, Peabody Energy Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Progeny 3, Inc.
  1. Sterling Check Corp (STER) - 3,212,512 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,452 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,851,167 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 630,224 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,686,199 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
New Purchase: Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp (SHCAU)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $115.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 95,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 81,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Capstone Green Energy Corp (CGRN)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Capstone Green Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $4.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 306,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,412,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 224,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 117.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 310,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.322400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 493,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Progeny 3, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Progeny 3, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Progeny 3, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus