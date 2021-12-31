University Of Texas Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Doximity Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: DOCS, VIR, DUOL, IVV, BOND, ACA, SCHE, SPY, CVX, BABA, XLK, ABG, VB, PDP, IVW, IJK, PCOR, OLO, CONE, ZION, XLNX, PFE, PNC, FDX, CL,

Investment company University Of Texas Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Doximity Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Duolingo Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc, , Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Texas. As of 2021Q4, University Of Texas owns 42 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 864,000 shares, 43.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.99% Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 659,891 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U) - 2,000,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) - 1,147,040 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 290,736 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

University Of Texas initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.02%. The holding were 659,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 290,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 51,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $440.273200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 148.99%. The purchase prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.07%. The holding were 864,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.