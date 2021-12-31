Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

University Of Texas Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Doximity Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company University Of Texas (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, Doximity Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Duolingo Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc, , Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Texas. As of 2021Q4, University Of Texas owns 42 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
  1. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 864,000 shares, 43.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.99%
  2. Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 659,891 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U) - 2,000,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) - 1,147,040 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 290,736 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

University Of Texas initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.02%. The holding were 659,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

University Of Texas initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 290,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

University Of Texas initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 51,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

University Of Texas initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $440.273200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

University Of Texas initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

University Of Texas initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)

University Of Texas added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 148.99%. The purchase prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.07%. The holding were 864,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Sold Out: (SOLY)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

University Of Texas sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS. Also check out:

1. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus