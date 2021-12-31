Peninsula Asset Management Inc Buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Bradenton, FL, based Investment company Peninsula Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Peninsula Asset Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- New Purchases: CL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, IEMG, IJR, SPGI, LOW, AAPL, USRT, SHW, IEFA, ALB, SYK, ECL, BDX, NEE, WMT, CTAS, MSFT, ROP, CINF, GOOGL, HRL, NUE, AFL, EMR, ADP, SYY, BF.B, SWK, MKC, GWW, XOM, PEP, PPG, ABT, CTSH, SO,
- Sold Out: T,
For the details of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 73,498 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 108,768 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,691 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,012 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 20,279 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
Peninsula Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
