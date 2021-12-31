Peninsula Asset Management Inc Buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: CL,

CL, Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, IEMG, IJR, SPGI, LOW, AAPL, USRT, SHW, IEFA, ALB, SYK, ECL, BDX, NEE, WMT, CTAS, MSFT, ROP, CINF, GOOGL, HRL, NUE, AFL, EMR, ADP, SYY, BF.B, SWK, MKC, GWW, XOM, PEP, PPG, ABT, CTSH, SO,

SPY, IJH, IEMG, IJR, SPGI, LOW, AAPL, USRT, SHW, IEFA, ALB, SYK, ECL, BDX, NEE, WMT, CTAS, MSFT, ROP, CINF, GOOGL, HRL, NUE, AFL, EMR, ADP, SYY, BF.B, SWK, MKC, GWW, XOM, PEP, PPG, ABT, CTSH, SO, Sold Out: T,

Bradenton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Peninsula Asset Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 73,498 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 108,768 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,691 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,012 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 20,279 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%

Peninsula Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.