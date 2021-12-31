Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Sells Intuit Inc, Teleflex Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, PRNDY,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, sells Intuit Inc, Teleflex Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,179,779 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 576,074 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.72% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 257,448 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 56,559 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 474,370 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 499,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 106.28%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $654.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 195,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.