Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Sells Intuit Inc, Teleflex Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: PYPL, PRNDY,
- Added Positions: TDG, SAFRY,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, MCHP, ADBE, AMT, FB, MKL, MTD, HON, NKE, APD, ROP, NFLX, CRM, SCHW, UL, ECL, V, JNJ, MCO, FRC, FTV, APH, LIN, USB, VNT, SAP, PEP, SBUX, GOOGL, IFNNY,
- Sold Out: TFX,
These are the top 5 holdings of MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,179,779 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 576,074 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.72%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 257,448 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 56,559 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 474,370 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 499,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 106.28%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $654.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 195,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.
