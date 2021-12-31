Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells , Peloton Interactive Inc, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: VUSB, VTEB, SEIX, CP, ROK, ADBE, CSX, IEO, IJK, QCOM, UNH, WY,
- Added Positions: FLOT, SCHD, VGK, AAPL, DBEU, TOTL, SCHF, SCHV, IHDG, AMZN, EFA, MSFT, DIS, JPM, GOOGL, GOOG, MINT, PFE, HD, JNJ, VZ, SCHY, FB, RTX, LLY, CVX, MCD, MAA, NVDA, MA, ROBO, UNP, ABBV, WMT, ABT, MMM, BAC, COST, D, XOM, FHN, FAST, DHR, FDX, EMQQ, EPD, DUK, VHT, CVS, WBA, KO, CSCO, TXN, AXP, EMR, ICSH, ORLY, ORCL, NKE, KMX, ARKK, MRK, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, SCHO, BRK.B, JKH, SCHX, ISTB, LNC, T, IBM, IDXX, VMBS, TFC, MBB, IVE, BMY, HEFA, GL, GNRC, MDLZ, JKG, QQQ, INTC, VXUS, WM, WFC,
- Sold Out: KSU, PTON, ARKG, EFG, KD,
For the details of Summit Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Asset Management, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 479,842 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 163,982 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 325,913 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 511,203 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 266,888 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $266.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 344.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 52,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.918800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.039100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Summit Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Asset Management, LLC keeps buying