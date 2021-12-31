Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells , Peloton Interactive Inc, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, VTEB, SEIX, CP, ROK, ADBE, CSX, IEO, IJK, QCOM, UNH, WY,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells , Peloton Interactive Inc, Moderna Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Asset Management, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 479,842 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 163,982 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 325,913 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 511,203 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 266,888 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $266.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 344.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 52,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.918800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.039100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.

Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.