Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, McKesson Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: MOD, MTRN, AGI, WRBY, SGRY, CP, OLO, BJRI, DOCU, CNP, HPQ, HUBB, GOGL, SYBT, BR, BYND,
- Added Positions: RRX, MCK, AZEK, WDAY, EMN, OGE, TENB, EVBG, J, FIVN, CPRI, SPG, SRDX, TYL, STE, ASML, NSTG, JCI, LIVN, CMI, ALKS,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, ADBE, MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, MRVL, HAIN, ZTS, ZBRA, CMCSA, ROP, MTD, NCR, JPM, COTY, TECH, DHR, V, ARES, PWR, TMO, OFIX, CTLT, CSGP, UNH, KEYS, FIS, ITW, PRGS, MCHP, CRL, EL, TJX, WAL, ABT, AVY, BRK.B, UMPQ, MDLZ, SPXC, COST, NOW, CMP, FARO, HD, FNV, JNJ, REVG, GL, HOG, LKFN, MPWR, SBCF, BDC, HON, PDCE, SIX, CABO, ORLY, PEP, UCBI, AZZ, GLT, KBR, CVX, GBCI, ICUI, GTLS, FRC, BCPC, DOV, ENS, GIL, MMC, OMCL, SP, RGA, NBHC, ESI, GOOGL, SPGI, APD, CIR, PFE, RTX, HCAT, APOG, IPAR, NKE, SLAB, BECN, PNM, STRL, DIS, MMM, PZZA, TGT, CHDN, DRI, SLGN, NX, PANW, WMS, AIR, A, ARNA, ASTE, CSGS, MCO, NTRS, PG, GSHD, CSCO, CBU, FMC, MKC, UNP, VFC, PODD, AVGO, ABBV, CNDT, ALC, ALE, BLK, DRQ, PPBI, MD, WSBC, GMED, AMED, CTAS, CMCO, EFSC, NEE, HURN, MLM, NJR, SWIR, SBUX, FOXF, SUM, PSTG, APH, CCMP, NPO, BUSE, HP, JJSF, MCD, PEGA, RNST, ROG, SHW, WEC, QUOT, PLAN, ABCB, DVN, HUN, ICE, ORCL, RRC, SU, TTEK, TKR, UPS, MTN, WMT, EHTH, ALGT, BERY, LW, ANGO, ADSK, CSL, KO, EHC, ITT, LKQ, LOW, MRK, PGR, ONTO, THS, UAA, UEIC, GWW, DG, BWXT, VCRA, FIVE, BFAM, ZEN, TRU, INSP, INMD, AMGN, AMAT, BAX, BIO, ELY, CCOI, CNMD, CR, DCI, EXP, XOM, LHX, IDXX, MORN, NDSN, SAIA, SYK, VZ, BRK.A, DFS, AMRC, ENV, EVH, NTRA, BL, UPWK, LTHM, SITM, AAP, AMT, ADI, BAC, OPCH, BMY, CWST, CAT, C, CLX, TPR, DD, ECL, EMR, HAS, HSKA, HXL, HUBG, IBM, INTC, KMB, LMT, ASGN, PH, RBA, SSB, SCHN, SHOO, TXN, USB, UBSI, UFPI, VECO, WBA, WFC, KTOS, NOVT, AL, PVG, MODN, FATE, TRUP, SYNH, WING, NGVT, AYX, DOW, AVTR, PHR, SPT, NCNO, EGHT, T, AGYS, ANSS, BIIB, CE, CHD, CIEN, COP, DE, DIOD, EOG, EW, LLY, EME, ENTG, FWRD, GIS, HOLX, IEX, IART, JKHY, MKSI, MMS, AVNT, DORM, ROLL, CRM, SXI, SRI, TROW, UTHR, WCN, WY, XEL, ZION, MA, EVR, ULTA, JBT, ADUS, LEA, DOOR, ZWS, FANG, VCYT, WK, SHAK, PYPL, HLI, MEDP, HLNE, FOCS, EB, SILK, PLMR, SLQT, FOUR, ACN, AFL, AKAM, LNT, ALL, AXP, AON, AJG, AZPN, ATO, AZO, TFC, BOH, BK, BDX, BF.B, CSX, CVS, CASY, CERN, SCHW, CME, CI, CDE, CGNX, CTSH, CL, ED, CCI, DXCM, DUK, ENB, FNB, GILD, GS, GGG, INFO, IFF, SJM, ZD, KLAC, LRCX, LYV, MRCY, NVDA, NEM, NSC, IOSP, OKE, PAYX, POWI, QCOM, ROK, ROST, SLB, SBNY, SKX, SNA, SO, TRV, SYY, WM, YUM, CMG, AVAV, FOLD, VMW, AWK, MSCI, PM, TREE, FTNT, CHTR, GNRC, PCRX, HCA, MPC, GWRE, EPAM, PSX, FB, XNCR, CFG, BPMC, CSWI, YUMC, DELL, PINS, CTVA, ADPT, MEG, DKNG, STEP, NGMS, ALNY, MO, AEE, AEP, ABC, WTRG, ADM, ADP, BLL, BMO, BA, CACI, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CNI, CSWC, CHKP, CMA, CBSH, STZ, ANIX, GLW, DTE, DVA, D, ETN, ETR, EFX, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FNF, FISV, IT, GD, GE, HUM, TT, INTU, ISRG, KMT, KEY, LH, MTB, MDU, TELL, MRO, MAR, MDT, MU, MSI, NFLX, NYT, ES, NOC, NUE, OSK, PKI, PNFP, KWR, RLI, RPM, REGN, RSG, RMD, SEIC, SKM, SWK, STT, TER, WEN, VLO, VOD, WAB, WSO, WMB, WSM, WTFC, XLNX, ZBH, EBAY, ICAD, ET, WU, AER, JAZZ, BX, BKEP, MAIN, VRME, VRSK, TSLA, LYB, KMI, NGL, HZNP, PRLB, VEEV, OGS, QRVO, ETSY, SHOP, HPE, SQ, FTV, TPIC, SMPL, CKPT, SAIL, MYFW, TPTX, UBER, RVLV, CSTL, CARR, OTIS, NARI, MASS, DFAC, GSEW,
- Sold Out: EQC, GLD, DAVA, CUZ, DOC, NVS, WNS, EPD, SPY, MGLN, ESRT, EFA, QQQ, ARCC, CUBE, IWM, CWT, ISBC, TSM, TREX, KSU, CONE, IWF, IWN, QQEW, PCH, TRNO, EEM, IWD, IWR, RSP, VWO, IWO, VTI, EGBN, BABA, GDDY, NEX, VXF, UL, CSII, GLOB, OLLI, COLD, BSV, IAU, IVV, MDY, VOO, VUG, XLK, GNTX, NEO, FLNG, STWD, CSTE, FTAI, IIPR, IGSB, ECON, IJH, IJK, IWP, PICK, SCHA, SCHB, SCHX, SDY, SLYV, VEU, XBI, ASX, BP, BIDU, BXMT, VALE, DEO, DLR, FR, KT, LOGI, MMP, NICE, PKX, TSEM, TM, CEMI, MUE, AFB, NEA, MPLX, BBH, DIA, DVY, EFG, GWX, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, ITOT, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWY, MINT, PFF, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SCZ, SMH, TLT, VB, VEA, VGT, VIG, VNQ, VO, VTV, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, AMRN, AMX, NLY, AZN, BBAR, BBD, ELS, EQR, ERIC, HAL, KB, VTRS, NFG, NVO, TLK, PBR, PHG, PNW, PRU, RYN, RDS.A, SAP, LUV, SUI, TPL, TKC, SHG, ADX, CEF, MFM, TY, IQI, MYI, PMM, JPS, NAD, TYG, DQ, WES, CTRE, RESN, EDIT, BWMX, GMIIU, OGN, KD, BND, EFV, FXE, HYMB, IJJ, IJT, IWV, LQD, MUB, RWR, SCHD, SCHE, SCHO, SCHR, SCHZ, SH, SLY, SPLV, SPMD, TBF, VAW, VBK, VBR, VCIT, VHT, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLC, XLU,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,535 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 746,398 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,274,360 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.73%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 2,503,672 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.05%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 367,124 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49%
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,849,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 152,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 989,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 123,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 619.73%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 886,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 10972.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 279,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 183.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 880,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 3968.11%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 225.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 215,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 2590.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 430,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Endava PLC (DAVA)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Endava PLC. The sale prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23.Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.38.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
