Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, McKesson Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, McKesson Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Workday Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Equity Commonwealth, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc owns 597 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,535 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 746,398 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,274,360 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.73% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 2,503,672 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.05% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 367,124 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49%

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,849,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 152,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 989,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 123,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 619.73%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 886,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 10972.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 279,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 183.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 880,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 3968.11%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 225.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 215,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 2590.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 430,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Endava PLC. The sale prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.38.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.