Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, McKesson Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp

1 minutes ago
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, McKesson Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Workday Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Equity Commonwealth, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc owns 597 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,535 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 746,398 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,274,360 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.73%
  4. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 2,503,672 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.05%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 367,124 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49%
New Purchase: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,849,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 152,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 989,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 123,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 619.73%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 886,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 10972.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 279,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 183.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 880,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 3968.11%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 225.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 215,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 2590.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 430,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Sold Out: Endava PLC (DAVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Endava PLC. The sale prices were between $138.07 and $170.13, with an estimated average price of $155.23.

Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.38.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.



