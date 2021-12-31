BloombergSen Inc. Buys Bausch Health Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc

For the details of BloombergSen Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bloombergsen+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BloombergSen Inc.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,335,000 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio.
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 1,686,986 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 537,945 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 211,471 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 45,348 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
BloombergSen Inc. initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,626,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,053,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.
