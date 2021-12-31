BloombergSen Inc. Buys Bausch Health Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc

New Purchases: BHC,

BHC, Added Positions: ECPG, DHI,

ECPG, DHI, Reduced Positions: HUM, CI,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bausch Health Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BloombergSen Inc.. As of 2021Q4, BloombergSen Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,335,000 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 1,686,986 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Aon PLC (AON) - 537,945 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 211,471 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 45,348 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

BloombergSen Inc. initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,626,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,053,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.