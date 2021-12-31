Andra AP-fonden Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Realty Income Corp, Lennox International Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Globant SA, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: NUAN, EVRG, COIN, AFRM, ENTG, ASAN, DASH, LYV, HOOD, TTD, BGNE, CDAY, LEGN, DXCM, IR, NVEI, DIDI, RIVN, CNI, CP, NEM, SPLK, KL,

NUAN, EVRG, COIN, AFRM, ENTG, ASAN, DASH, LYV, HOOD, TTD, BGNE, CDAY, LEGN, DXCM, IR, NVEI, DIDI, RIVN, CNI, CP, NEM, SPLK, KL, Added Positions: O, LII, ULTA, CHKP, EXPE, FWONK, VIPS, GIS, GIL, GPN, LULU, BG, FIS, CTXS, ED, SBUX, DFS, CMI, MRK, TEVA, FNV, ABBV, RNG, YUMC, ELS, FICO, IT, MCHP, NDSN, V, CHTR, CPB, TSN, TSLA, MMM, T, ATVI, AKAM, CHRW, FNF, F, LNC, PEP, PEG, WBA, AVGO, APTV, ATHM, ZEN, QRVO, LSXMK, OTIS, BBY, CTAS, STZ, FDX, FITB, HBAN, MCD, SNA, TSCO, ZBH, VMW, CG, PAYC, PINS, UHAL, AZO, AVY, CI, KO, FE, FISV, HAS, HPQ, JKHY, KLAC, BBWI, LOW, MGM, MET, NTAP, ORLY, RSG, ROL, UDR, BX, CBOE, FRC, NOW, ZTS, DBX, EQH, IMAB, ABMD, AAP, Y, ALNY, IVZ, BHC, VIAC, CVS, CAH, CTSH, ESS, EXC, HOLX, LKQ, MGA, MAS, MHK, MPWR, NBIX, ON, PCG, PAYX, RHI, ROST, CRM, SJR, TMO, VTR, NXPI, TAL, ALLE, SQ, SNAP, ZLAB, SE, MRNA, LYFT, AMCR, AIZ, AVB, CE, CL, EW, EFX, GPC, HIG, IBM, INCY, JBHT, K, SPGI, MCK, MAA, MCO, NVR, PG, REGN, WRK, SHW, UNH, VRTX, WHR, WTW, EDU, WU, OC, MSCI, VRSK, FLT, FB, WDAY, CZR, QSR, BKI, KHC, FOXA, DT, DDOG, ARW, ADP, BCE, KMX, CINF, EQR, GS, HUM, IP, SJM, LBTYA, MMC, MOH, PFE, SEE, SO, LUV, TFX, TXN, GL, WPC, WAB, WCN, MA, TEL, DG, ST, GWRE, BURL, HLT, ALLY, WB, HUBS, PYPL, HPE, HWM, VICI, ELAN, TW, ZM, ABNB, ALL, BRO, DISH, HD, IEX, KEY, KMB, SIVB, VNO, MASI, LEA, COUP,

Goteborg, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Realty Income Corp, Lennox International Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, sells JD.com Inc, Globant SA, NetEase Inc, Match Group Inc, Autoliv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andra AP-fonden. As of 2021Q4, Andra AP-fonden owns 558 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gartner Inc (IT) - 88,900 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30% Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 242,100 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 204,400 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 170,400 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 86,100 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 222,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 162.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 190,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $253.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 195,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.