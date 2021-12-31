Andra AP-fonden Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Realty Income Corp, Lennox International Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Globant SA, NetEase Inc

- New Purchases: NUAN, EVRG, COIN, AFRM, ENTG, ASAN, DASH, LYV, HOOD, TTD, BGNE, CDAY, LEGN, DXCM, IR, NVEI, DIDI, RIVN, CNI, CP, NEM, SPLK, KL,
- Added Positions: O, LII, ULTA, CHKP, EXPE, FWONK, VIPS, GIS, GIL, GPN, LULU, BG, FIS, CTXS, ED, SBUX, DFS, CMI, MRK, TEVA, FNV, ABBV, RNG, YUMC, ELS, FICO, IT, MCHP, NDSN, V, CHTR, CPB, TSN, TSLA, MMM, T, ATVI, AKAM, CHRW, FNF, F, LNC, PEP, PEG, WBA, AVGO, APTV, ATHM, ZEN, QRVO, LSXMK, OTIS, BBY, CTAS, STZ, FDX, FITB, HBAN, MCD, SNA, TSCO, ZBH, VMW, CG, PAYC, PINS, UHAL, AZO, AVY, CI, KO, FE, FISV, HAS, HPQ, JKHY, KLAC, BBWI, LOW, MGM, MET, NTAP, ORLY, RSG, ROL, UDR, BX, CBOE, FRC, NOW, ZTS, DBX, EQH, IMAB, ABMD, AAP, Y, ALNY, IVZ, BHC, VIAC, CVS, CAH, CTSH, ESS, EXC, HOLX, LKQ, MGA, MAS, MHK, MPWR, NBIX, ON, PCG, PAYX, RHI, ROST, CRM, SJR, TMO, VTR, NXPI, TAL, ALLE, SQ, SNAP, ZLAB, SE, MRNA, LYFT, AMCR, AIZ, AVB, CE, CL, EW, EFX, GPC, HIG, IBM, INCY, JBHT, K, SPGI, MCK, MAA, MCO, NVR, PG, REGN, WRK, SHW, UNH, VRTX, WHR, WTW, EDU, WU, OC, MSCI, VRSK, FLT, FB, WDAY, CZR, QSR, BKI, KHC, FOXA, DT, DDOG, ARW, ADP, BCE, KMX, CINF, EQR, GS, HUM, IP, SJM, LBTYA, MMC, MOH, PFE, SEE, SO, LUV, TFX, TXN, GL, WPC, WAB, WCN, MA, TEL, DG, ST, GWRE, BURL, HLT, ALLY, WB, HUBS, PYPL, HPE, HWM, VICI, ELAN, TW, ZM, ABNB, ALL, BRO, DISH, HD, IEX, KEY, KMB, SIVB, VNO, MASI, LEA, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: MTCH, UPST, ADI, BDX, CAG, FTNT, GM, ETSY, GNRC, SCHW, EL, KNX, NVDA, PPG, PHM, TGT, EBAY, PEAK, RPM, SLF, TRMB, NET, AES, PLD, ACN, ADM, ADSK, CLX, DLTR, HST, MTB, MS, RMD, SYY, VFC, ANET, U, CSCO, GRMN, MNST, WELL, INTU, IRM, RJF, FTS, AWK, CDW, KEYS, ALGN, ABC, CPT, LLY, KR, MKTX, NSC, NUE, PKI, SYK, URI, WAT, WY, CFG, TRU, CARR, AME, AAPL, ACGL, AJG, BLL, BK, BIO, BXP, BF.B, COST, DHR, DOV, ECL, EMR, INTC, JNJ, LEN, MPW, ORCL, PPL, QCOM, GWW, ZBRA, JAZZ, MOS, PANW, Z, OKTA, OSH, AEM, ALB, AFG, AMT, WTRG, BIDU, BMRN, CNC, CERN, CME, COO, CPRT, DLR, EA, EXR, FMC, GOOGL, ILMN, TT, MKC, MSFT, ODFL, OTEX, PCAR, PSA, SBAC, POOL, SPG, STE, NLOK, UPS, UHS, DIS, XEL, CMG, AGNC, NWSA, VEEV, TWTR, GDDY, AOS, CB, ABT, ADBE, ARE, AIG, AMAT, TFC, BAX, BSX, CF, CAT, CCEP, GLW, DE, FAST, GILD, INFO, ICE, ISRG, JCI, LRCX, MRVL, MTD, ES, PGR, ROK, SUI, XLNX, HCA, XYL, PNR, ARMK, CTLT, VST, ZTO, DOCU, AVTR, SNOW, APH, BAC, BNS, BIIB, BWA, CMS, CSX, LUMN, CRL, CGNX, DHI, DRI, DISCA, DRE, EIX, ERIE, EXPD, FDS, BEN, ITW, MKL, MAR, MDT, OMC, PNC, BKNG, DGX, RF, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, TROW, TECH, TYL, VZ, WRB, BR, KDP, HZNP, W, LBRDK, ZS, IAC, BSY, A, AXP, AON, BMO, BLK, BMY, CDNS, COF, CHD, CMCSA, DVA, DPZ, DUK, EMN, ETN, EQIX, HSIC, HSY, IPG, JPM, MDLZ, LH, NFLX, NKE, NTRS, PKG, PTC, PH, REG, RBA, RY, STX, SWK, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, USB, MTN, YUM, IPGP, SSNC, EPAM, YY, ATH, INVH, MDB, NIO, CTVA, RPRX, AMD, AMP, NLY, CSGP, RE, FFIV, JNPR, LVS, NDAQ, NWL, PFG, SEIC, WPM, TER, TRI, WM, ANTM, WYNN, TMUS, SYF, FSV,
- Sold Out: JD, GLOB, NTES, ALV, VER, PPD, KSU, VOYA, PDD, OHI, DELL, IQ, RNR, LI, BILI, AGRO, TDY, AMZN, MELI, TME, VMC, STLD, APO, XPEV, PLTR, ATUS, LW, QFIN, BEKE, ROKU, TWLO, CABO, KC, BZUN, JOBS, MOMO, BTG, ROP, GDS, VNET, DQ, DOW, TXG, API, CM, HUYA, CD, BB, DADA, OCFT, CHWY, FUTU, AUY, CYBR, SHOP, SLVM, KD, AEP, DD, MLM, BNR, MU, TAP, GOTU, HCM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Andra AP-fonden
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 88,900 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30%
- Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 242,100 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 204,400 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 170,400 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 86,100 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 222,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 162.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 190,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $253.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 195,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: (VER)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (PPD)
Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.
