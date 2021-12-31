Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Valmont Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: CVNA, INFA, XLNX, YETI, AWK, IWM, VBR,
- Added Positions: VMI, DIS, FISV, ORLY, XBI, ECL, JNJ, MRVL, AME, V, GOOGL, TROW, EXPD, PG, TRMB, IEX, AMZN, MDT, ORCL, SMG, VTIP, KMB, TFX, VZ, FSLR, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: ADI, MSFT, VTI, VUG, VOT, GOOG, CAT, CVX, HD, VIG, NKE, CLX, COST, EMR, AMGN, MTD, BDX, USMV, RSP, IVV, PYPL, XLK, CNC, RTX, PXD, VYM, DHR, XOM, INTU, MCD, VCSH, NTRS, SCHB, IWP, OTIS, WMT, WBA, CARR, ROK, UPS, USB, WAB, XLE, KMI, FB, VO, SLV, SCHO, SCHG, BSV, GLD,
- Sold Out: VB, XNTK, KD,
For the details of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/papp+l+roy+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,498 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 113,819 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,528 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 38,447 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 51,200 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Informatica Inc (INFA)
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.Sold Out: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)
Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $153.9 and $175.1, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:
1. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES keeps buying