Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Valmont Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valmont Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Carvana Co, Informatica Inc, Xilinx Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Papp L Roy & Associates. As of 2021Q4, Papp L Roy & Associates owns 175 stocks with a total value of $874 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,498 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 113,819 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,528 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 38,447 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 51,200 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $153.9 and $175.1, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.