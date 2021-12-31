Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

New Purchases: XLV, XLK, NFLX, XLY, XLF, NVDA, BBEU, UNH, AON, MS, CATH, CMCSA, V, MAR, WFC, SE, C, NOW, CHTR, HLT, TEAM, GE, ANTM, BBJP, DIS, VDE, MA, INTU, LVMUY, LBRDK, SHOP, SQ, SAFRY, SNSR, ASML, LIT, UBER, LLY, BRK.B, BOTZ, HD, IVW, PAVE, NKE, TWLO, COST, DHR, ZTS, PROSY, BBAX, FINX, BAC, AZN, ALGN, ADBE, ABT, JPM, MTCH, ABBV, IBN, TMO, GM, APTV, NSRGY, NJDCY, ORCL, PEP, SOCL, PG, PHO, CRM, IVE, BND, BAX, NEE, WTW, COF, EADSY, DISH, MRAAY, CSGP, WXXWY, PRYMY, GMAB, DXCM, LOW, PUMSY,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Trust Co Lba. As of 2021Q4, Sentinel Trust Co Lba owns 151 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,407,050 shares, 35.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 314,946 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 910,653 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.81% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 875,146 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.03% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,837 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87%

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $388.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.284600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 61.81%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.093700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 910,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 211.86%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $292.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 153.02%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3114.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 583.33%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2673.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.484500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 429.50%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $210.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.93.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.