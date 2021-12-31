Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, ResMed Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp

New Purchases: RMD,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, ResMed Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, United Rentals Inc, Levi Strauss, sells ON Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,942,667 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 322,732 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,001,598 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,053,569 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,011,669 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $234.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 891,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $315.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 238,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.