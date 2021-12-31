Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Organon, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Visa Inc, Flex

New Purchases: MDLZ,

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Organon, Viatris Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Phillips 66, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Visa Inc, Flex, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 51,185 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 58,920 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 39,460 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 62,691 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 156,341 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.69%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.