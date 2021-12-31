Selkirk Management LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Carvana Co, Cardlytics Inc, GDS Holdings

Added Positions: Z, CHGG,

Z, CHGG, Reduced Positions: CVNA, GDS, JD,

CVNA, GDS, JD, Sold Out: CDLX, BABA, AXDX, PTON,

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Carvana Co, Cardlytics Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selkirk Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Selkirk Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selkirk Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selkirk+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,000 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 96,420 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,400 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 274,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.21% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.

Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55.

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.