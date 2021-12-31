Selkirk Management LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Carvana Co, Cardlytics Inc, GDS Holdings

For the details of Selkirk Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selkirk+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selkirk Management LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,000 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 96,420 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,400 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 274,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.21%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)
Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.
