Selkirk Management LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Carvana Co, Cardlytics Inc, GDS Holdings

1 minutes ago
Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Selkirk Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Carvana Co, Cardlytics Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selkirk Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Selkirk Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Selkirk Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,000 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio.
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 96,420 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,400 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 274,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.21%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.



