Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, CAE Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, First Horizon Corp

- New Purchases: WH, DOLE, EWBC, HPK, CG, PB, ALK, AGCO, BIV, DAVA, DDS, EVRI, ARCO, CTRA, LCID, QMCO, USXF, VIST, CPRX, ENLC, TGB, MTDR, BBU, DNA, OMAB, CHS, BRX, PACW, IDT, OXY, NEXA, CHRS, OI, JXN, CSLT, FLS, CRSP, LEGN, INMD, ACI, AKBA, HYXF, ZENV, NOV, EGY, MRCY, LPX, RLJ, CIO, MOGO, TPH, TEN, SVC, ABST, XPEV, RVI, GRIN, ACAD, SIMO, MNTV, CADE, CADE, AGS, CPT, LEA, BILL, BOKF, PLNT, WOLF, FIVN, PEN, ATR, DT, YY, AN, HES, UPST, AZPN, KRNT, APPS, SKY, SII, KFRC, AFRM, PSB, ZTO, ACLS, TRUP, ITGR, ARNA, OFC, CNXC, WIRE, CALX, MTN, WD, IMKTA, FCN, MED, FUL, BVH, HI, OGS, AMH, BKE, LTHM, SITM, NJR, CARG, CWT, LCII, FIX, MTSI, STC, INDB, VIR, ITCI, GES,
- Added Positions: ADP, ON, CAE, MGA, LRCX, AMED, SHOP, IQV, DOOO, CVE, DHR, CP, STN, CRUS, IWM, CSGP, ADI, BIP, STE, DPZ, XRAY, TLT, EFX, AYX, IVV, GIB, G, GLD, CVLT, SYK, AGG, MCO, KGC, AEM, FTDR, SSRM, CM, KL, FTV, SPY, HQY, DLB, GFL, A, PLD, COO, BIDU, TRP, SJR, RXT, BLI, RDS.A, CSIQ, TROX, MRK, INFY, VZ, TFII, NIO, BC, EW, ST, RTX, JKHY, SNPS, GOOS, NFG, HIG, CHK, EMN, AMZN, PSX, CHTR, ISRG, DTE, STZ, TXT, PPG, LAMR, AXP, EXPE, COIN, AZO, GOLD, AUY, GFI, GO, BTG, PSN, VRT, UBER, MMS, AU, EAF, AKAM, CRI, VNT, STLA, CVX, SBUX, JKS, SCHW, VSH, GM, CNC, XOP, ETRN, WMT, VET, YUMC, URI, CAT, SO, KDP, DQ, SKX, BFAM, ATUS, PHM, PRDO, SPGI, TFC, MU, CSX, LI, APO, COF, MMC, STLD, OMC, BIPC, NTES, KSS, PDD, TER, EXPD, RIO, NOC, NFLX, GPN, VMW, SIG, TSLA, OSK, PAC, ZS, NOW, ODFL, TSCO, SLAB, AVY, ICLR, MDB, MPWR, KO, CSCO, GIL, TTE, BB, T, COTY, KMI, LBTYA, EXC, NGD, NVDA, FCX, NOA, BLDP, TT, IEFA, CC, EQT, AES, HON, NRG, CRM, SABR, OR, UNM, AEP, LUMN, WU, GILD, HBM, CIGI, KR, LUV, COP, AXTA, AIG, BHC, QGEN, MRVL, ARMK, EGO, AGO, SMIN, AMAT, TMUS, AM, ETN, XLU, IT, PAYX, BR, DB, SNV, LILA, DNN, AG, POR, ICL, RBA, QRTEA, OMF, DVN, IBM, E, MA, FSV, GDS, ARCC, RYAAY, VWO, MNSO, AMT, ED, LNC, IAG, EFC, ALL, MCK, GS, ERO, SE, LKQ, SRE, CCL, IMO, MAN, STT, CGC, PNC, IPG, DLR, XEL, USHY, HTGC, WM, AMC, BMRN, SSSS, TTWO, NXE, VMC, BAX, CNDT, WEC, IGT, PAG, DOCU, SA, CHRW, FSM, NG, CDEV, CLX, VRTX, SGEN, EQX, CHWY, PTON, EOG, CEMB, ORLA, PINS, R, LNG, IMGN, VIAC, CERN, VFC, ZIM, RBBN, DBX, J, NXPI, CBRE, ACB, HII, SAND, CRON, CWH, RGA, NI, ATCO, ZM, OGI, DRE, HHR, SVM, HRTX, TEVA, EXK, UUUU, IWD, INCY, SAGE, PEAK, HEXO, ROL, CMS, IVR, RPD, ES, UDR, O, HUT, VICI, BIIB, ASR, XPEL, TDS, ABNB, TRV, TAL, ORLY, SCZ, SILV, KMB, ELAN, PNM, THC, TEAM, BBY, DAR, CDNS, IQ, AVTR, CCO, PWR, SNA, GPC, STX, EPAM, PLUG, AGEN, SBRA, LAC, INVH, VTR, SUI, LEV, WPRT, LVS, XLNX, CNO, RPT, EGLX, IR, NTCT, TRMB, SWKS, KRG, MSCI, PKI, SQ, DXCM, PFF, NSC, MTCH, BDSI, PYR, NTRS, TELL, MNMD, ELVT, AHH, HRI, UHAL, XLV, SB, DDOG, ALNY, ZI, DKNG, MTD, Z, BHE, QRVO, BOX, UTHR, LSCC, USM, WRB, FCEL, EXAS, EVR, SEIC, KN, ILPT, XRX, NUAN, VLGEA, SPTN, ROK, DVAX, BHF, NKLA, NVCR, RBLX, SPOT, BE, OPCH, RNG, ALKS, SESN, TMHC, BURL, LII, SNOW, BKNG, DASH, IVZ, OKTA, NVR, ALGN, BIO, FDS, ULTA, MOH, ANSS, RACE, TFX, U, SPLK, EMB, ASML, ZEN, Y, GHC, RHI, BNTX, WLK, AMN, CIEN, DOCN, COUP, CAR, PRFT, WIX, CVNA, WK, CPB, WCC, TRNO, POWI, TXRH, MATX, AQUA, SCHL, DIOD, MXL, HASI, HELE, GPI, HWC, CYBR, DCBO, CACI, DOMO, ZWS, SAIL, CDNA, MMSI, ANF, WERN, HOMB, ABG,
- Reduced Positions: V, BNS, TD, KEYS, VTV, FHN, MSFT, CNI, APH, ACN, LMT, COST, JPM, FB, SBNY, AON, TMO, SU, ENB, NTR, FTS, PGR, BAM, CNQ, BCE, QSR, MDT, ABBV, NDAQ, FISV, SLF, BMO, TRI, NKE, ABT, QQQ, AME, RY, BAC, ORCL, TXN, CME, LOW, PYPL, CMCSA, JNJ, RL, ATVI, CB, BABA, GOOG, RCI, MPC, PG, MSI, BX, BDX, MFC, AAPL, TENB, WAB, PM, C, WFG, CL, WFC, EMR, CVS, DIS, INTC, SHW, WRK, GWW, USMV, CFG, DOW, OTEX, ALC, TECK, PVG, USB, NEE, IRTC, AOS, MEOH, CCJ, PAAS, NEM, TRGP, CCI, UNH, CDAY, VRSK, CF, MKL, BXP, FAST, SIVB, OGN, WTW, RDN, HAL, LYFT, SNX, PBA, AQN, UBS, PAGP, CTVA, MO, SYNH, WPM, FNV, SLB, LQD, DD, UNFI, LSPD, PEP, PFE, EXLS, DSGX, TRQ, CLS, DXC, UNP, NOG, TSM, DUK, GPK, UPS, AA, MCD, SWK, BJ, AVGO, AMD, ABB, FE, TGT, D, BMY, QCOM, FIS, LIN, LLY, HD, IGF, FERG, SMAR, SPG, FRC, HCA, AMGN, SEM, JD, UHS, AMG, PRU, TIP, PRMW, PVH, LEVI, ADM, MANH, CNP, FDX, INTU, AR, IP, AVT, LEN, IDXX, ATY, SBAC, GNRC, DRI, FBHS, CUBE, LBTYK, SBS, TAC, CIXX, MAG, F, MS, TWTR, MOS, TCOM, ERF, SSNC, CGAU, UNVR, GRP.U, BRK.B, OVV, SNAP, KEY, PCG, GLPI, JCI, CCEP, INDA, CRL, GIS, TNL, JNK, ADBE, AL, PDCE, LOGI, OLN, RSG, BPOP, ICE, LPG, HPQ, DLTR, XIN, NLOK, ESNT, BKR, CNHI, ZBH, ROP, ANTM, EL, CRC, EXR, EA, ALLE, FANG, CRK, NOK, CAG, HRL, OZK, PSA, PLAN, HSY, CCK, CARR, DE, BSX, HBAN, KMX, HOLX, EXEL, CAH, ORCC, KHC, RF, AJG, CMI, SJM, MET, PTEN, LYV, NTAP, HL, WBA, CI, NLY, CONE, FOLD, APA, ROST, WY, AIV, FITB, MMM, BAMR, ANET, APD, BK, EQR, GLW, HAS, RFP, AMKR, EXTR, WETF, ADS, SOXX, DAL, NET, PGRE, WELL, OPK, PEG, BKI, TTD, DFS, LXP, CTXS, AAL, RTL, RTL, TLRY, TLRY, M, BBWI, GSAT, BA, OKE, TEO, CHKP, POST, ALLY, TDOC, ARKO, PERI, HZNP, SYY, KIM, BAH, IHRT, NVMI, EVRG, OTIS, FOXA, BDN, TEL, DOC, GNW, BEPC, DELL, DBRG, EIX, WDC, CDK, CMA, FBP, IJR, VNQI, MGM, MFA, BEP, FTNT, KKR, BLK, PFG, LSI, ABMD, CIM, MPW, HST, KELYA, DVA, IDEX, KOS, TROW, PANW, CYH, NYMT, PDM, RRR, BLL, OC, UAL, GNL, NUE, MKC, VSTM, VLY, INFO, REG, ITW, RIGL, ABC, DOX, VIPS, ARAY, BF.B, YUM, ROKU, HUM, AMCR, ACGL, BGCP, GDDY, RJF, TWO, ESGC, KLAC, YPF, RMD, CTRE, GERN, WDAY, RCL, NLSN, TXG, GNUS, BNGO, SRNE, MAC, CDW, GT, NVAX, LNT, TGNA, ENDP, ETSY, ARI, CDE, SENS, CWEN, MNKD, NSA, GEO, ETR, CLVT, VG, DHC, AWK, EHC, GTN, LHX, FFIV, ASXC, AVB, DRRX, GME, AER, SHO, ISBC, VIAV, MPLN, APLE, CHX, LILAK, OPI, IBIO, DRH, TCRT, CZR, INO, UNIT, WSC, ATHX, CXW, DHX, MD, NVTA, MAA, XYL, BVN, PACB, HBIO, AMPE, VTGN, SKT, ARE, NBIX, BKD, VBIV, CMG, WST, ZBRA, MASI, PODD, TWLO, LH, PH, FLT, AMP, ESS, TDG, MLM, FICO, ALB, CE, POOL, DOV, AAP, MTB, ENPH, TECH, TDY, JBHT, PAYC, CTLT, IEX, ASND, MKTX, TRU, PXD, ENTG, LDOS, PTC, AAWW, ATKR, FRT, WSO, CGNX, SYNA, MEDP, OMCL, SAIA, CROX, TTEK, KFY, GATX, STAG, TAP, NTLA, ZD, QLYS, MC, EME, AMBA, FOXF, IIVI, HLI, W, NHI, MGRC, PRG, ARWR, PFGC, FORM, MLAB, IRM, INSP, KBR, VRNT, SMTC, VOYA, FFIN, RPRX, SGMS, BCC, NSIT, AGR, BPMC, EXPO, DNLI, SWAV, IIPR, NOVT, ASGN, GTLS, GTY, FTCH, WTS, TTC, ASAN, SLG, JLL, LTC, CCMP, BLKB, ATO, AIT, AVNT, MLI, BOOT, TNET, CATY, BL, VRNS, WING, RE, BCPC, ASO, RHP, SCHN, ROG, SSB, CIT, MUSA, ADC, SANM, HIW, TPR, ONTO, ROLL, VRTV, RDWR, NEOG, IRDM, PCH, MIME, SPSC, SIGI, BGS, FATE, PIPR, SRC, JBT, PKG, SUM, HR, KNSL, SATS, FELE, KNX, GCO, ESGR, LIVN, HGV, BKH, BWA, UMBF, ADNT, AWR, PNR, UBSI, ENSG, FN, PZZA, MHK, EPRT, CMC, QTWO, SHOO, ENV, IFS, TRTN, RLI, BXMT, MUR, SFBS, RUSHA, CWST, FHI, LHCG, DEN, CELH, FMC, SPT, SWX, CNMD, VSTO, UPWK, ACIW, ALRM, RDFN, OUT, JW.A, VCTR, CBU, NEO, DOOR, PLUS, BKU, EYE, BEAM, NPO, SAFM, AEO, UCTT, REZI, SCI, KLIC, PPBI, TWST,
- Sold Out: MSM, MDU, MTG, KRE, ERII, AIRC, BYD, EURN, HRC, LW, MIC, OGE, UGI, VEI, URG, VUG, ACHC, AIMC, AUDC, BCRX, CASY, CLVS, COHU, COMM, COWN, CSOD, DISCK, GOGL, HIMX, HLIT, HNRG, OCGN, INFN, IONS, ITRI, JAZZ, SEEL, NMIH, PCTY, RCII, SBCF, STMP, SWBI, TGTX, TRIL, TRUE, TTEC, VCIT, VCLT, VCYT, WYNN, YNDX, ZNGA, ABM, ALSN, CHE, CHGG, CSTM, CX, SITC, ATGE, EBS, ELS, EVTC, FCFS, HAE, JWN, KSU, LADR, MIXT, MNR, CNR, NVRO, NWE, ORI, PBI, PNW, RPAI, RPM, RRD, MGNI, SAIC, SAM, SXC, TPB, TPVG, VALE, VER, VGR, WWW, SIGA, SCR, VFF, INSW, GDP, NEX, CLDR, AMPY, APPN, ZLAB, QTRX, ALLK, SONO, ARVN, FOX, BBIO, CRNC, PGNY, ARNC, MSGE, LPRO, IAC, AMWL, BSY, EBC, BFLY, KAHC.U, DTM, MMAT, SLVM, KD,
For the details of MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mackenzie+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 28,788,822 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 33,479,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,636,140 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 19,968,758 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 19,258,574 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dole PLC (DOLE)
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Dole PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,559,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $85.78, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 162,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $127.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 1386.11%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.832700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,531,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 231.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,139,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CAE Inc (CAE)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in CAE Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,064,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 189.73%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 208,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 2730.03%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 313,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 39235.79%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $143.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 570,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65.Sold Out: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.13.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.Sold Out: (VEI)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: Euronav NV (EURN)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: (HRC)
Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:
1. MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying