Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, CAE Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, First Horizon Corp

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, CAE Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amedisys Inc, sells Visa Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, First Horizon Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackenzie Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 1428 stocks with a total value of $74.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mackenzie+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 28,788,822 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 33,479,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,636,140 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 19,968,758 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 19,258,574 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Dole PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,559,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $85.78, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 162,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $127.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 1386.11%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.832700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,531,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 231.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,139,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in CAE Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,064,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 189.73%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 208,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 2730.03%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 313,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 39235.79%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $143.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 570,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.13.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.