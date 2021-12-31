Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alerian MLP ETF

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alerian MLP ETF, , The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paragon Capital Management LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,664 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,276 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,073 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 25,447 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 69,822 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.



