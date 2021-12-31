Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alerian MLP ETF

New Purchases: CP, PFE, XLK,

CP, PFE, XLK, Added Positions: PSX,

PSX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, COST, IWB, NKE, J, INTC, CSCO, JNJ, MCD, AMZN, CVS, CASY, COP, FDX, K, TJX, VZ, YUM, IBM, CERN, BMY, ADBE, IJR, DVN, CBSH, CVX, BHC, VNT, XOP, V, T, WMT, PG, HD, XOM, MMM,

AAPL, MSFT, COST, IWB, NKE, J, INTC, CSCO, JNJ, MCD, AMZN, CVS, CASY, COP, FDX, K, TJX, VZ, YUM, IBM, CERN, BMY, ADBE, IJR, DVN, CBSH, CVX, BHC, VNT, XOP, V, T, WMT, PG, HD, XOM, MMM, Sold Out: AGG, LQD, AMLP, KSU, DIS, SPY, KD,

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pfizer Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alerian MLP ETF, , The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paragon Capital Management LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,664 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,276 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,073 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 25,447 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Nike Inc (NKE) - 69,822 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Paragon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.