Makaira Partners LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, Victoria's Secret

New Purchases: ATVI,

ATVI, Added Positions: PGR, LBRDK, CDW, KMX,

PGR, LBRDK, CDW, KMX, Reduced Positions: QRTEA, BBWI, VSCO, ZBRA,

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Qurate Retail Inc, Victoria's Secret during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makaira Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Makaira Partners LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Makaira Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/makaira+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 964,556 shares, 28.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,161,605 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% CDW Corp (CDW) - 302,982 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 102,879 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 458,377 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

Makaira Partners LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Makaira Partners LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 486.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 443,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.