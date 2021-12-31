Makaira Partners LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, Victoria's Secret

- New Purchases: ATVI,
- Added Positions: PGR, LBRDK, CDW, KMX,
- Reduced Positions: QRTEA, BBWI, VSCO, ZBRA,
For the details of Makaira Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/makaira+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Makaira Partners LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 964,556 shares, 28.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,161,605 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 302,982 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 102,879 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 458,377 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
Makaira Partners LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Makaira Partners LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 486.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 443,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Makaira Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Makaira Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Makaira Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Makaira Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Makaira Partners LLC keeps buying