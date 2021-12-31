Flputnam Investment Management Co Buys Analog Devices Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: VGIT, FLOT, FAST, ROP, IPG, VOE, AMD, SPXE, OGS, FTNT, EOS, PMF, EIM, VRTX, MCO, KR, EL, CHD, CNI, BCE, AZO,

ADI, TIP, PEP, ESGD, SCHW, AAPL, PG, LLY, NVDA, IGSB, AMT, MSFT, ABT, MCD, NXP, AMAT, JCI, IJH, SPY, ADBE, HD, JPM, ESML, VMBS, PLD, CVX, LHX, INTC, OMC, TJX, VSS, XLC, AJG, ADP, BAC, CBRE, CSCO, DRE, NEE, IBM, KLAC, NKE, PAYX, TMO, MSCI, SSNC, ABBV, IJR, STIP, SUSB, ASML, BDX, CAH, CE, JNJ, MRK, NSC, ORCL, TRV, TSCO, WBA, TEL, TSLA, PSK, AEP, AZN, KO, CL, DHR, ETN, XOM, GIS, SJM, LH, LOW, PH, RS, USB, RTX, VZ, WEC, PM, GM, HCA, MPC, APTV, GOOG, OTIS, MP, BKLN, DTD, LQD, NUHY, SPYX, SUB, SUSC, VCIT, MMM, AEIS, APD, MO, AXP, AMP, BA, BMY, CME, CI, COP, DRI, DOV, GD, GS, HON, INTU, ITRI, MAA, NFLX, PNC, PFE, PLUG, LIN, PGR, RSG, CRM, TTE, UL, UPS, WY, ZBH, EVR, OC, ACM, BIP, ERII, FBHS, ENPH, AY, NEP, BLD, AGR, FTV, BE, DOW, CHPT, CHPT, LICY, BSCM, DIA, DVY, EFA, EFAX, IVW, IWD, IWR, VAW, VGT, VNQ, VO, XLRE, XLV, Reduced Positions: CRL, FB, MDLZ, TMUS, GVI, V, CCEP, TGT, CMCSA, AGG, C, TXN, LRCX, IEMG, XPO, TSM, XYL, SBUX, ACN, TFC, BKNG, VTIP, NOC, SWK, WHR, AVGO, GXO, IAU, QQQ, AMN, A, AMGN, COST, CCI, MMC, MDT, ODFL, PHG, PXD, ROK, SYK, SYY, UNP, WMT, DIS, AWK, GNRC, HASI, ACWI, BSV, EEM, ESGU, IWF, IWV, MUB, SCHX, SDY, SHY, VEU, VWO, CB, T, AFL, ALL, ADM, ARCC, BMI, BRK.B, BSX, CSX, CVS, CAT, CTXS, CLX, ED, D, DUK, ECL, EMR, F, GE, WELL, HOLX, IDXX, ILMN, TT, IP, KMB, LMT, MKC, SPGI, VTRS, ORLY, OKE, NTR, QCOM, O, SIRI, VLO, VRSN, YUM, MA, BX, MAIN, NXPI, KMI, PSX, NOW, TWTR, PYPL, CARR, ARKK, BIV, BND, DON, EMB, FDN, IBB, IWB, IYH, OEF, PFF, PHO, QUAL, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SCHP, SHM, SLYG, SMOG, STPZ, VCSH, VEA, VOO, VOT, VSGX, VTI, VUG, VYM, XLF, XLI, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Mondelez International Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flputnam Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Flputnam Investment Management Co owns 407 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flputnam+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 552,480 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 804,826 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,818 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,218,756 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 318,523 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $439.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.86, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.235200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 315,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 54.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 118,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 218.04%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Flputnam Investment Management Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44.