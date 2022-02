Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Block Inc, Douglas Elliman Inc, Sells Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Olin Corp, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Monument, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Block Inc, Douglas Elliman Inc, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Olin Corp, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. owns 1487 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 738,417 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,322,570 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,107 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,292 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 492,430 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 473,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 156,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global Industrial Co. The purchase prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 216,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $178.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7715.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 366,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Block Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $105.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $425.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $349.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.