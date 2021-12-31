Ci Investments Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Mastercard Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: SMH, NVEI, GRAB, QQQ, TREE, IREN, PAX, MGI, OLPX, RRC, PFTA, QTNT, RUTH, QSR, RIVN, HOOD, SAIA, PRTY, PZZA, PACW, ONL, NOG, NLS, NSA, MUR, MCAAU, MARA, SYNA, WOLF, WSC, WD, VMGAU, VCEB, VAL, UWMC, UWMC, URBN, TZPS, TPC, GFGDU, TOACU, LMB, SHAP.U, SMAP, XBI, SSB, SONO, SLNH, SM, SIX, SSTK, SFBS, SGII, OWL, DAOOU, CONN, CIVI, CIVI, CIT, CHUY, PLCE, CHK, CCS, CRI, CADE, CADE, BNL, DBI, BLEUU, RILY, CAR, LFG, AMWD, AEO, AMCX, AMBA, AEAEU, ALORU, AHCO, HRI, LCID, GOED, LEGN, DNUT, KFY, KRG, JELD, IVCBU, IRRX.U, IEA, NFNT.U, MAC, HWC, HLNE, GT, DNA, FRG, EXPI, ETRN, WIRE, DTM, DXLG,
- Added Positions: MA, SBUX, U, MU, FB, AMZN, SYK, NFLX, DHR, AME, CFG, SPGI, AXP, HESM, AAPL, CVS, DQ, MDB, V, EW, NXPI, ATVI, EWBC, URI, APH, CRM, TSLA, TDG, SNOW, AL, DVN, LULU, ON, TJX, ABBV, ADBE, ADI, ST, ICE, IBB, WAL, ATH, OZK, PFE, SXT, NOW, ATUS, ANET, BKNG, CSGP, OIH, ARE, BERY, BUR, FLJP, TIP, KWEB, MRK, OGE, SBAC, FOUR, TDC, LRCX, LMT, MBUU, NEE, SE, EBND, JNK, ZTS, AMGN, TEAM, BLL, BZH, BX, LNG, CME, CL, CNMD, DISCA, D, GXO, IBM, BKLN, IQV, JD, KMB, MHO, MELI, MCO, NEM, PAGS, PSA, PHM, RH, ROST, SLM, STT, SYY, TMHC, UNFI, MGC, TXG, ABMD, AYI, ADT, ATGE, AAP, AES, AFRM, AFL, A, ADC, ABNB, AKAM, ACI, AQN, ALLY, ALNY, AMCR, AEE, AEP, ABC, APA, AMAT, ARMK, ARGX, APAM, ASND, ASGN, ASH, T, ATO, AVLR, AVB, BKR, BBWI, BHC, BSY, BBY, BGCP, BILL, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, HRB, BAH, BR, BAMR, BF.B, BC, BLDR, CABO, CPB, CPRI, CAH, CG, CCL, TAST, CTLT, CNP, CERN, CHTR, CHE, CC, CHD, CTXS, CLF, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, CNS, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CYH, CNXC, CNDT, ED, ROAD, CLR, COO, CR, CRSP, CROX, CRWD, CCI, CCK, CMI, DRI, DVA, ESHY, XRAY, DXCM, DIS, DLB, DG, DPZ, DASH, DUK, EXP, EMN, ETN, EHC, ENPH, ETR, ENVI, ENVI, EVRG, EVTC, EXAS, EXPE, EXR, FXLV, FRT, FDX, FCNCA, FFIN, GRID, FIVE, FMC, FL, F, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, GPS, GE, GILD, GPRO, GGG, GH, GWRE, HAL, THG, HOG, HAS, HCA, HTA, HEI, JKHY, HSIC, HSY, HIBB, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HZNP, HRL, HLI, ICLR, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IR, IIIN, PODD, NTLA, ISRG, PIO, PSP, EWZ, EWY, EEM, SUSL, LDEM, ITT, JAZZ, JEF, KBH, KRC, KIM, KNSL, KLAC, KNX, KSS, KHC, KGRN, LW, LDHAU, LEA, LEGH, LEG, LDOS, LII, FWONK, LNC, LFUS, L, MDC, MANU, MAN, MRNS, MKTX, VAC, MRVL, MAS, MASI, MAT, MDT, MET, MTD, MTG, MRTX, MRNA, MNST, MSI, NTRA, NNN, NBIX, NYT, NKLA, NOK, NDSN, NOV, NVAX, NVCR, NRG, ODFL, ORI, OLN, OLLI, OHI, OMC, OGN, OVV, PCAR, PH, PEGA, PEN, PKI, PCG, PAGP, PLUG, PCOM, PINC, PRI, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PVH, QGEN, KWR, XM, QRTEA, RXT, RL, RJF, RYN, RLGY, O, REG, REGN, RGA, REXR, ROL, RPRX, RPM, SAFE, SC, SCHW, SMG, SEB, SGEN, SEE, SHOP, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SITE, SWKS, SLG, SJM, GLD, SRC, SRLN, STAG, SWK, TPR, TRP, SNX, TGNA, TDOC, TPX, THC, TTEK, TEVA, TXRH, TXT, ODP, TKR, BLD, TSCO, TRU, TWTR, UMBF, UNF, X, OLED, UHS, UNM, VFC, MTN, ESGV, VRTX, VRT, VIAC, VTRS, VMW, VNT, VOYA, WBA, WMT, WMG, WEC, WEN, WHR, WSM, WWD, WPC, WH, XEL, XLNX, XPEV, YUM, YUMC, ZBH, ZION, ZI, ZYME, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, COST, FIS, HYG, SBNY, HD, DAR, LHX, CI, QCOM, MSFT, SPY, SQ, FISV, UNH, BAX, LOW, LKQ, BAM, SRE, APO, BAC, IEUR, TFX, NKE, PEP, BA, EQIX, ETSY, HES, JLL, CNC, DBX, HUM, LYV, QS, SNAP, VZ, GOOG, INDA, UBER, C, MDLZ, NSC, NVDA, TSM, TMUS, ABT, BIDU, IEFA, KKR, LLY, MS, PLD, AU, AZPN, AXTA, KMX, GDS, MIDD, TPL, BMY, BWXT, EQH, GFI, ORLY, PYPL, RRX, SMAR, TT, USFD, AMT, ANTM, NTB, AVGO, CVX, COMM, COP, EMR, EOG, EQNR, XOM, YMM, HON, INTC, IWM, LH, MCD, PM, PG, RTX, TTE, ZWS, ACN, WMS, APD, COLD, ARES, ASAN, AX, BRK.A, BRY, BP, BEPC, BRP, BURL, CASY, CBOE, GIB, CSWI, CSX, DHI, ASHR, FANG, EC, E, FOCS, GIS, GM, GL, GSHD, HST, JNJ, K, KDP, KR, EL, LHCG, BATRK, MTCH, NUE, NTR, OXY, OMI, PTON, PBR, PXD, PWR, RDS.A, RGLD, SBSW, SUI, SYNH, TMX, TMO, TRV, VNOM, WMB, XPO, AAON, ACIW, GOLF, AMG, AGCO, ALB, AA, BABA, ALGN, ALL, AMED, ACC, AFG, AWK, AMP, AMKR, POWW, ANSS, AM, AON, ATR, ARCB, AWI, AIZ, AAWW, ADP, AVY, AVID, AVNT, AXON, AZTA, BCPC, WRB, BRK.B, BHP, BGFV, TECH, BHVN, BJ, BKH, BKI, BCC, BOKF, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRX, BRO, BRKR, CHRW, CACI, CPE, CSL, CAT, CBRE, CDK, CDW, CE, CF, CRL, CHKP, CB, CHDN, CTAS, CSCO, CWEN, CMS, CNA, CNO, CNX, COKE, CIGI, FIX, CAG, STZ, CNR, CTRA, CUZ, CACC, CCRN, CUBE, CFR, CW, CONE, DECK, DE, DKS, DLR, DDS, DFS, DOCU, DCI, DEI, DOV, DRE, EGBN, EGP, EBAY, ECL, EPC, ELAN, EA, ESI, EME, ECPG, ENDP, ENVA, ENSG, ENTG, EPAM, EFX, EQR, ERIE, WTRG, EVR, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, FDS, FICO, FNF, FHN, FRC, FLO, FLS, FNV, FELE, BEN, FCX, AJG, GLPI, GRMN, IT, GNRC, GD, GNTX, GEO, GBCI, GPN, GDDY, GS, GWW, GPK, GPRE, GEF, GPI, HBI, HIG, HE, HR, PEAK, HP, HLF, HOMB, HPQ, HUBB, HUBS, JBHT, HII, IDA, IEX, ITW, IMKTA, INGR, IIPR, NSP, IBKR, IFS, IP, IPG, INTU, IRM, IEMG, EMB, IWN, IWO, IUSV, SCZ, IWC, REET, JBL, JNPR, KBR, KEYS, KAIIU, PHG, KD, LANC, LSTR, LSCC, LEN, LSXMA, LSI, LECO, LAD, LPX, LPLA, LUMN, LXP, M, MRO, MPC, MKL, MMC, MLM, MTDR, MMS, MKC, MCK, MDU, MEDP, MCHP, MKSI, MBT, MHK, MOH, MCRI, MPWR, MORN, MOS, MSA, MSM, MSCI, MUSA, NDAQ, NFG, NATI, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, NWSA, NXST, NI, NOC, NLOK, OSH, OMF, ONTO, ORCL, ORA, OSK, OC, PKG, PAYX, PCTY, PDCE, PAG, PBCT, PHR, DOC, PNFP, PNW, PII, POOL, BPOP, POR, POWI, PPG, TROW, PB, PRPL, DGX, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RVLV, REYN, RLI, RHI, ROK, ROKU, ROP, R, RHP, SAP, SAIC, SEIC, XLE, SIGI, SCI, SHW, SLGN, SSD, AOS, SNA, SQM, SEDG, SON, SPB, SFM, STLD, STE, STL, STC, SF, STOR, RUN, SNV, TRGP, TGT, TER, TRNO, TFSL, THO, TOL, TTC, TW, TNL, TRMB, TTEC, TYL, TSN, UDR, UFPI, UGI, UMPQ, UL, UNP, UBSI, UPS, UTHR, VLO, VLY, VMI, VVV, VRSK, VRTV, VIRT, VST, VMC, WCN, WM, WAT, WSO, WTS, WBS, WFC, WST, WU, WLK, WRK, WY, WOW, WTW, WING, WTFC, XYL, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: HTHT, GDX, AER, LPSN, POSH, EWW, UPLD, SI, CNQ, SCOA, SCOB, CMPR, PFSI, JBGS, XRX, WOR, VER, SWX, SR, RDN, QTWO, SWI, OGS, OFC, NWE, NVRO, NJR, NHI, NEU, MED, MDP, MDP, SKLZ, IBRX, ENFA, LEGO, IVAN, TZPSU, SWBK.U, RTPY, NABL, KRBN, SFIX, WISH, LMND, VRM, SDGR, PPD, SLVM, ADPT, FSLY, VSCO, IRWD, WDFC, TGTX, SBRA, SAFM, RCII, PPBI, PCH, MYGN, KLIC, JJSF, WERN, GTLS, FHB, ESGR, ASRT, CUTR, CRUS, CCOI, CCMP, APPF, AIMC, COR, KMT, KMPR, HRC, HPP, HI, GATX, FHI, ENS, ENR, LCII, KSU, CBU, BOH, BCO, AWR, AVT, ALSN, ALE, AIT, ADS, XLRN,
These are the top 5 holdings of CI INVESTMENTS INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,154,113 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 286,595 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,990,468 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 242,347 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,009,442 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,155,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 418,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,103,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iris Energy Ltd (IREN)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Iris Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,990,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 193.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,531,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 366.08%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,043,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 699.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,362,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 119.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $252.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 599,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 242350.00%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $388.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.8.
