Ci Investments Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Mastercard Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Mastercard Inc, Starbucks Corp, Unity Software Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ci Investments Inc. owns 1403 stocks with a total value of $28.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,154,113 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 286,595 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,990,468 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 242,347 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,009,442 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,155,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 418,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,103,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Iris Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,990,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 193.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,531,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 366.08%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,043,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 699.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,362,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 119.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $252.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 599,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 242350.00%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $388.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.8.