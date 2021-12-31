RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, RingCentral Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, RingCentral Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, IQVIA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverPark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RiverPark Advisors, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,365 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 243,619 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,175 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,002 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,049 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $182.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 90,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,052,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crown PropTech Acquisitions. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 822,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 799,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 704,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 22661.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,616,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 511,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 217.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 198,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 112,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 441,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 256,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.