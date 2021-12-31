RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys Zanite Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, FMAC, ACAH, CPTK, BIOT, SHAP.U, LNFA, LSPRU, APSG, GLAQ, DUNE, APMI, MPRA, MBSC.U, PRBM, VGII, IRRX.U, IVCBU, DSAQ, ADRT.U, IFIN.U, LGSTU, CLAQ, IOACU, INCR, BACA, APN.U, CNGLU, APXIU, KACLU, HYAC, HYAC, TPL, ICNC.U, TOACU, PRLHU, SZZLU, ONYXU, NETC.U, SGII, RCACU, PTOC, MCAGU, ENCPU, LIBYU, EVE.U, TGVC, PACI.U, RJAC.U, AHRNU, CNDB, TGAAU, FOXW, BFAC.U, JUN.U, KORE, VMGAU, GFGDU, CBRGU, TRAQ.U, SEDA.U, APCA.U, ENTFU, DPCSU, SMAP, AEAEU, NFNT.U, APTM, BMAQ, OLITU, SUAC.U, RXRA, BWAC, MKTW, MKTW,
- Added Positions: ZNTE, UBER, ZG, PYPL, FTCH, EXAS, SQ, PINS, V, SOFI, SOFI, PSTH, DIS, RMGC, SCHW, ANZU, SNAP, OACB, FB, TWTR, SLCR, GAPA, MA, TWLO, BKNG, TSM, CTO, MMP, LMAO,
- Reduced Positions: RNG, IQV, KKR, ZTS, SHOP, DXCM, VPCC, GMII, RKLB, NKE, OCA, MSFT, UNH, EW, SNOW, MSI, BX, KEYS, GLBL, GLBL, GOOGL, ODFL, ISRG, GOOG, CEQP, EJFA, TWNT, ACEV, VAQC, TSCO, DISA, GSQB, SBUX, NXU, ADEX, CPRT, CDW, PGR, FRC, GPCO,
- Sold Out: LOKB, THMA, AUS, ENFA, EQIX, AMT, SVOK, BHIL, ATMR, APTMU, BLDE, APMIU, KURI, MAPS, PRBM.U, FORE, SHPW, DCRN, LIII, YAC, GIG, ADF, DMYQ, EA, BACA.U, IACB, SGAM, RDW, STWO, CCAC, VOSO, PINE, CFVI, NAAC, JCIC, AURC, CCV, VIEW, CNTQ, MKTW, MKTW, APAC, LTCH, RXRAU,
RiverPark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,365 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 243,619 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,175 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,002 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,049 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $182.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 90,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,052,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crown PropTech Acquisitions. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 822,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOT)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 799,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 704,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 22661.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,616,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 511,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 217.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 198,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 112,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 441,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 256,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03.Sold Out: Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (THMA)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.
