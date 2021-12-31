River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Henry Schein Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Apple Inc, Criteo SA

- New Purchases: HSIC, BLD, ELY, HAYW, CSL, T, APA, WETF, CHGG, CAT, PINS, BEKE,
- Added Positions: DIS, WTW, MCK, PG, SFM, FISV, AMAT, ACN, AGCO, OC, KD, GOOGL, GOLD, HOG, JPM, JCI, DAL, PYPL, ZNGA, MXCT, STT, BLMN, SLB, DHI, EWBC, WY, BYND, GAN, YUMC, SABR, TRIP, HBAN, SPR, LL, FDX, GOOS, REAL, BA, TME, QIWI, IBM, KC, MELI, BMY, VRM, VNT, SWN, GM, VSCO, VNET, VIAC, ERO, UNVR, GWB, NOAH, GWW, DRI, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, OMC, AAPL, CRTO, REZI, FB, ORCL, PFE, JNJ, ERF, MSFT, BKR, EBAY, CPRI, CFG, INTC, AMG, DVN, C, SCHW, UNH, BBWI, BRK.B, WU, CL, SRCL, WRK, AMZN, APRN, MOS, KHC, KNX, CSCO, PH, GE, RTX, WMT, DBX, UBER, SNA, BWA, MAT, VTRS, NOV, MMM, SPOT, CX, HDB, KO, LUV, RMAX, BBBY, MMYT, MAR, MANU, BAC, JXN, AXP, AVT, PING,
- Sold Out: VECO, JEF, CARS, NVT, DXC, TTM, DDD, MCHP, SOHU, ZIP, DUOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,159,292 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,133,504 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 636,326 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
- Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,483,905 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 34,786 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $226.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 236,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $235.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 101,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 436.22%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 61.22%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 78,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 456,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 97,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Cars.com Inc (CARS)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32.Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53.Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64.
