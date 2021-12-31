Main Management LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF

- New Purchases: XLP, IJR, VBK, ARKK, FLGB, XLE, XCEM, FLBR, GNOM, ICLN, TQQQ, UWM, FLKR, GAMR, GBTC, IBUY, SHM, FINX, ONL,
- Added Positions: OIH, IJH, XLF, SUSB, XLV, SCHV, PSCT, VLUE, SHYG, EWJ, ARKG, IBB, XHB, AGG, IEMG, SMH, IGSB, CQQQ, SLQD, EWY, VWO, HYXF, XLK, MBB, ITB, EWG, VEA, VDE, EWT, ESML, VXUS, EWC, EWP, DSI, PBP, PAWZ, EUFN, ETHE, TAN, BOTZ, VTI, CLOU, INDA, ARKF, ESPO, SCHB, ONLN, EWZ, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, EEM, QQQ, SPY, KURE, EMB, EMLC, BKLN, IVV, JPST, VEU, NAC, TIP, XLY, SECT, KWEB, NEA, GDX, XBI, EWU, KSTR, BSV, KOMP, ESGE, PFF, ESGD, VGM, IAU, VYM, VOE, CAF, ASHR, REM, EWW, HACK,
- Sold Out: BND, VGIT, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, CEMB, CNBS, DVY, GBIL, SLV,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 276,512 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 203,695 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,333,467 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 210,075 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 219,223 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
Main Management LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 278,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 165,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $242.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Main Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $244.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1150.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $264.239300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.37%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10398.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Main Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12.
