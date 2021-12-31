Main Management LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF

New Purchases: XLP, IJR, VBK, ARKK, FLGB, XLE, XCEM, FLBR, GNOM, ICLN, TQQQ, UWM, FLKR, GAMR, GBTC, IBUY, SHM, FINX, ONL,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Main Management LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $935 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 276,512 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 203,695 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,333,467 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 210,075 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 219,223 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%

Main Management LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 278,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 165,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $242.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $244.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1150.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $264.239300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.37%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10398.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12.