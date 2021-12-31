Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells , Schrodinger Inc, Synopsys Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, VOE, DIA, AVGO, IBB, DOW, DD, DRE, GILD, NVR, WOLF, ADI, WST, XLI, SPGI, DGX, LEN, CPRT, CDNS, QCOM, BK,
- Added Positions: SPY, AGG, PG, IWM, IEFA, IJH, CP, MMM, INTC, TDTF, GOOG, TDTT, JPEM, JNJ, CVS, GOOGL, AMGN, CSCO, CCI, IJJ, IJK, IJS, MRK, CVX, KLAC, MCD, IJT, AMZN, JPST, UNH, ZTS, TMO, TSLA, LMT, NVDA, PEP, DHI, ADBE, A, ALB, BLK, JEPI, EXC, EWU, NKE, DIS, DLR, PFE, PLD, FISV, SYY, AMT, GM, HON, WMT, WY,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FFC, HD, LOW, SNPS, GLD, AAPL, T, SLYV, DE, O, NET, GS, SIVB, SAND, CAT, ORCL, VZ, IGIB, TLT, FB, JBHT, BMY, VWO, STE, GLW, MFMS, IVW, LLY, IBM, NEE, XOM, SCHX, DUK, MTD, KO, BF.B, TRV, TFC, UL,
- Sold Out: KSU, SDGR, KD,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 166,783 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,186 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,092 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 78,958 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 37,819 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $344.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $582.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 427 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 181.89%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 101.02%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.568700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
