Ctc Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, QQQ, AMZN, GOOGL, IWM, FDX, MSTR, SLV, XLE, XOP, DIA, RBLX, AFRM, UPST, PTON, UBER, ZM, SE, SNAP, TWTR, GM, MRK, NKE, ADBE, AMC, CVX, VXX, XOM, GME, NFLX, HOOD, UAL, MA, MELI, XPEV, TSLA, MARA, DOCU, TLYS,
- Added Positions: VIAC, F, AMD, PFE, MRNA, GOOG, COIN, CRWD, DIS, CRM, QCOM, SHOP, ROKU, PDD, BB, BYND, BNTX, SNOW, PLTR, MU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BABA, PYPL, NVDA, BKNG, JD, RIOT, BIDU, NVAX, NIO,
- Sold Out: AAPL, BA, FB, SQ, TTD, LCID, ARKK,
For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CTC LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,070,895 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 542,662 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,108 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,254 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 114,080 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
Ctc Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,949,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3114.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2673.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 314,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Ctc Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 174,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2673.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 481.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,312,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 175.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,854,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 313.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 224,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 487.34%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 326,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ctc Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 147.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,365,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of CTC LLC. Also check out:
1. CTC LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CTC LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CTC LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CTC LLC keeps buying