Ctc Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ctc Llc owns 213 stocks with a total value of $229.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CTC LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,070,895 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 542,662 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,108 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,254 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 114,080 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,949,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3114.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2673.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 314,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 174,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2673.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 481.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,312,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 175.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,854,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 313.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 224,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 487.34%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 326,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 147.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,365,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.



