Parkwood LLC Buys General Electric Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Sells Aon PLC, POSCO, Amazon.com Inc

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Parkwood LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Humana Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells Aon PLC, POSCO, Amazon.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkwood LLC. As of 2021Q4, Parkwood LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Parkwood LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 396,070 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 239,499 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.17%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 176,665 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 33,125 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,428 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 66,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,002,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $422.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 579,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1893.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 239,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 105.41%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 44,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 214,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc by 54.63%. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: POSCO (PKX)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.



