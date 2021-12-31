Rex Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shift Technologies Inc, Sells ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: EEM, ABOS, SFT, CSX, IVW,

EEM, ABOS, SFT, CSX, IVW, Added Positions: SPY, VWO, IWM, VEA, IJJ,

SPY, VWO, IWM, VEA, IJJ, Reduced Positions: BRK.B,

BRK.B, Sold Out: ARKF, ARKG,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shift Technologies Inc, CSX Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rex Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rex+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 161,092 shares, 40.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 260,631 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) - 929,125 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 121,014 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 238,939 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.54 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 65,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Rex Capital Advisors, LLC still held 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.