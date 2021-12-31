Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Discovery Inc, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

New Purchases: SHY, DBE, DISCA, XRAY, LOW, HD, COO, GPC, LKQ, UAA, FAST, POOL, REG, PDBC, GPS,

Laurel, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Discovery Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) - 438,403 shares, 31.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (DWCR) - 327,666 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) - 423,623 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) - 294,898 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 34,956 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 42,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $347.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 75.89%. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $136.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.