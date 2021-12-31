TD Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, New Fortress Energy Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, BOND, NVRO, HRL, LW, USFR, HEQT, XP, ACCO, VGR, USB, GLD, RNR, FNA, OUSA, HZO, RDVY, ET, DOUG, CODI, CIM, CAH, CZR, BTI, BX, AUGX, ABR, AB,

VUSB, BOND, NVRO, HRL, LW, USFR, HEQT, XP, ACCO, VGR, USB, GLD, RNR, FNA, OUSA, HZO, RDVY, ET, DOUG, CODI, CIM, CAH, CZR, BTI, BX, AUGX, ABR, AB, Added Positions: MINT, JMST, VTI, SMMU, LDUR, BSV, QUAL, IXUS, FIXD, QQQM, CAG, VIG, ISTB, FTSM, QQQJ, FLOT, MOAT, VOO, GWW, EDOC, DUK, MEAR, BRK.B, NTSX, OGN, NVDA, LUMN, DGS, KHC, RLY, TOTL, XLSR, TEI, TEN, VSS, VGK, VEA, VIGI, VZ, VIAC, WMB, DEM, MMM, INTC, AWF, MO, AINV, CWH, C, CVS, DOW, EPR, CIBR, FCX, GINN, XOUT, ITW, KMI, SPHQ, IEMG, ESGE, ESGD, IJR, STIP, INDA, IEFA, PFF, LQD, EFA, IWB,

MINT, JMST, VTI, SMMU, LDUR, BSV, QUAL, IXUS, FIXD, QQQM, CAG, VIG, ISTB, FTSM, QQQJ, FLOT, MOAT, VOO, GWW, EDOC, DUK, MEAR, BRK.B, NTSX, OGN, NVDA, LUMN, DGS, KHC, RLY, TOTL, XLSR, TEI, TEN, VSS, VGK, VEA, VIGI, VZ, VIAC, WMB, DEM, MMM, INTC, AWF, MO, AINV, CWH, C, CVS, DOW, EPR, CIBR, FCX, GINN, XOUT, ITW, KMI, SPHQ, IEMG, ESGE, ESGD, IJR, STIP, INDA, IEFA, PFF, LQD, EFA, IWB, Reduced Positions: GSST, BND, SUB, MUB, VUG, USMV, LMBS, VV, VTV, VXUS, VB, TSCO, SPY, DGRW, YUM, VDC, VPU, VTRS, VMW, VBR, XSOE, VNQ, YUMC, SCHF, JPST, SIVR, DAL, ROBO, XOM, IAU, IWM, IHI, DGRO, SPD, JPM, NFLX, OXY, PYPL, PEP, PFE, ABBV, XLE,

GSST, BND, SUB, MUB, VUG, USMV, LMBS, VV, VTV, VXUS, VB, TSCO, SPY, DGRW, YUM, VDC, VPU, VTRS, VMW, VBR, XSOE, VNQ, YUMC, SCHF, JPST, SIVR, DAL, ROBO, XOM, IAU, IWM, IHI, DGRO, SPD, JPM, NFLX, OXY, PYPL, PEP, PFE, ABBV, XLE, Sold Out: NFE, PRU, IBDM, IYE, VNQI, GRCL, DKNG, UBER, SHYG, MJ, CC, APA, ALK, ARKK, PDBC, MU, BNDX, VOX, VIS, VAW, REET, IEI, EMLC,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, sells Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, New Fortress Energy Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, TD Capital Management LLC owns 381 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TD Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/td+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,737,448 shares, 20.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,149,592 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 477,616 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 421,376 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 177,011 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 216,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 477,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 247,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 88,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 182.65%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 129.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $9.45.