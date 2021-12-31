Albion Financial Group Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, AT&T Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: RIVN, TTWO, TY, AVUS, MKL, PKI, ZBRA, APH, MTCH, KR, SPGI, SHW, QSR, AVUV, BLL, IAA, AVDE, VTI, RTX, ULTA, VXUS, PGR, VKI, VKQ, CXE, PMX, RXRX, AVDV, ESGV, SCHD, TIP, VONG, ABB, ALE, ASML, AIN, ALGN, DOX, AEE, AIG, ADM, AJG, AGO, AVY, BP, BBVA, OZK, BTI, BC, CPT, COF, CATY, CNP, FIS, CI, FIX, CNMD, CR, DXCM, DCI, LCII, EWBC, EIX, NPO, AGM, VERU, FNF, GPN, FUL, HDB, HFC, HUBB, HUM, IDA, ILMN, IPG, JW.A, MDLZ, LECO, LFUS, LYV, MDC, MKSI, MANT, MCK, MPW, MLAB, MET, MPWR, NTES, NI, NDSN, NVO, PPG, PKG, PZZA, RPM, RJF, RELX, RGEN, RIO, ROST, STM, SEE, SWK, TKR, TTE, VMC, WAB, WASH, WCN, ANTM, WFC, ZBH, ET, BGS, BX, MELI, SRNE, TFII, WFCPL.PFD, BUD, SEM, VRSK, LEA, TRNO, SSNC, FAF, GMAB, GM, TRGP, FLT, HII, FBHS, SPLK, CONE, IQV, FPF, IVT, PAHC, SFBS, JRVR, ENR, FCPT, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, GOLF, HLNE, RLJPA.PFD, EQH, FOXA, CHWY, LSPD, IAC, ASAN, LAZR, PATH, STEM, ORGN, GWH, KD, SLDP, AGG, ARKX, BIV, BND, CMBS, FHLC, HYG, IEI, IFRA, IWN, LIT, MBB, MINT, MLN, MORT, PAVE, SCHP, USIG, VCIT, VGLT, VTV,
- Added Positions: IGIB, SNOW, VOO, PTON, QQQ, IWR, VCSH, VIG, IGLB, GOOGL, JMST, AAPL, ORCL, TMO, ADBE, FB, PYPL, AMZN, HD, ZTS, ADSK, STE, TJX, MA, ACN, BA, BKNG, DIS, V, EFA, IBB, JPST, SPY, CVX, CLRO, COST, ECL, SO, VZ, BR, AVGO, PGX, AMGN, BLK, CAT, ED, STZ, CCI, DEO, FISV, GPC, LHX, IFF, MS, PAYX, CUBE, WM, PSX, PFF, AFL, ADC, ALL, AMT, AMAT, ARCC, AZN, BAX, CTRA, SCHW, C, CMCSA, COP, INGR, CFR, DD, EGP, LLY, EXC, HEP, HUN, INFO, CEQP, ICE, INTU, MMP, MSA, NWL, PFE, PHG, PEG, O, ROP, SAP, SLG, CRM, SNY, SNA, EQNR, UL, YUM, RFI, MSCI, NXPI, MPC, XYL, NOW, FANG, FATE, GOOG, STOR, TRU, NVCR, YUMC, NVT, BYND, CTVA, QS, OGN, SMFR, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, CRBN, GRNB, JPHY, JUST, MVV, QCLN, SDOG, SHE, SPXS, VGIT,
- Reduced Positions: GBDC, T, SCHG, SCHM, RYT, LEG, ONEQ, GE, IBM, IJH, IUSG, ITRI, RUN, JNJ, VUG, EPD, JPM, VEU, CLX, BRK.B, MDT, NNN, LMT, FLRN, BBY, MRK, VVNT, AMLP, WMT, SDY, NVDA, UBER, VRTX, UPS, PEP, QCOM, TGT, TTD, NVTA, MO, EQIX, DUK, D, BAC, TWLO, ESNT, BABA, PAYC, SYK, DOCU, REZI, MRNA, ALC, U, DIA, DTN, IJJ, IWM, MJ, SCHF, SJNK, XLK, CHKP, ING, WELL, GILD, FSS, NEE, XOM, EXAS, DHR, INTC, CRL, CVS, BMY, BSX, AON, AMD, ABT, STX, ABBV, LYB, DG, LMAT, LDOS, XEL, WMB, TSM, FOXF, PCG, NKE, NFLX, VTRS, MSI, MIDD, LYG,
- Sold Out: CWCO, VYM, SPG, DM, DCRC, LUXAU, CSTL, CLVT, PINS, FTV, VRAY, LBRDK, CYBR, YTRA, BFAM, PCI, KMI, IRDM, NWG, VMW, FRI, XMLV, VYMI, VHT, TBT, SDS, RODI, IVOG, ICLN, OPEN, EWY, ESG, EFV, CIBR, SLVM, HOOD, JPC, CL, NGG, MAS, KFY, IP, GSK, EA, CVA, SID, NLS, CAJ, CDNS, CBT, CRH, BIDU, AXS, ARKR, AXP, SKM, ATVI, NSL, RDS.B, EBAY, WLL, TFX, SONY, FSLR, DGX, NTR, PTN, PNM, PCAR, NOC, NAK,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 280,169 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 448,009 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 853,030 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,995 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,060 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1250.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 326,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 1064.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 281,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $69.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.16.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $40.41.Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.
