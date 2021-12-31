Albion Financial Group Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, AT&T Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Albion Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Snowflake Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, AT&T Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2021Q4, Albion Financial Group owns 654 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 280,169 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 448,009 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 853,030 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,995 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,060 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1250.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 326,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 1064.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 281,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $69.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $40.41.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.