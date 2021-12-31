Capital Management Associates Buys Align Technology Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings

- New Purchases: ALGN, FXI, EXPE, ALB,
- Added Positions: ACN, LIN, JBLU, GNRC, BA, UBER, XOP, GTLS, XPO, CROX, PYPL, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: MA, BABA, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, UNP, BX, SEDG, WYNN, GOOG, MAR, COF, CRM, CG, CMCSA, ADBE, FB, HON, BKNG, EADSY, RTX, C, AXP, LHX, DIS, JPM, CVS,
- Sold Out: TCEHY, SWKS, DAL, V,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,052 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,683 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.69%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 39,471 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,480 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,097 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $501.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $197.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $322.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Linde PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 134.02%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $302.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Boeing Co by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.
