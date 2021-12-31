Farley Capital L.p. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Huntsman Corp, , Celanese Corp

New Purchases: XOM, MSFT, BLFY,

XOM, MSFT, BLFY, Added Positions: BABA, ATGE,

BABA, ATGE, Reduced Positions: HUN, RDS.B, GOOG, FSEA, BRK.B, TCOM, RBKB, PBFS,

HUN, RDS.B, GOOG, FSEA, BRK.B, TCOM, RBKB, PBFS, Sold Out: CE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Blue Foundry Bancorp, sells Huntsman Corp, , Celanese Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farley Capital L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Farley Capital L.p. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 99,570 shares, 32.00% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,138 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 118,100 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 417,060 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 35,489 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio.

Farley Capital L.p. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farley Capital L.p. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farley Capital L.p. initiated holding in Blue Foundry Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farley Capital L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 73,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farley Capital L.p. sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02.