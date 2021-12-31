Greylin Investment Mangement Inc Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Rocket Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: VTRS, GSK, PBR,

VTRS, GSK, PBR, Added Positions: CAH, WBA, AMGN, INTC, CVX, MO, TSLA, JAZZ, VZ, BTI, GD,

CAH, WBA, AMGN, INTC, CVX, MO, TSLA, JAZZ, VZ, BTI, GD, Reduced Positions: IBM, RKT, BABA, XOM, QCOM, SLB, NAT, OXY, KHC, BAC, RTX, NTAP, T, KMI, PFE, XHB, HD, DVN, LPX, PLTR, AAPL, QSR, PSX, DHI, TSM, BEN, MSFT, TSN, UTHR, WFC, EBAY, BBL, PM, SWKS, CAT, PHM, MMM, IFF, ASO,

IBM, RKT, BABA, XOM, QCOM, SLB, NAT, OXY, KHC, BAC, RTX, NTAP, T, KMI, PFE, XHB, HD, DVN, LPX, PLTR, AAPL, QSR, PSX, DHI, TSM, BEN, MSFT, TSN, UTHR, WFC, EBAY, BBL, PM, SWKS, CAT, PHM, MMM, IFF, ASO, Sold Out: STNE, CAG, ORMP, SPPP,

Orange, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Rocket Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Nordic American Tankers, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q4, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greylin+investment+mangement+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 629,018 shares, 35.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 640,801 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 168,863 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 471,601 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 111,917 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.45%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 125,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 95.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 205,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 125.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 166,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 80.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $221.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 39,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 201.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 110,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 188.27%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 76,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.68.