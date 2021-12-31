Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Trebia Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: PRM, SPY, ORLY, MLM, CMP, BLUA.U, EXPE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, XPO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Eye Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Eye Capital LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) - 10,589,302 shares, 40.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 323,741 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,412 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.73% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 58,374 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,968 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.53%. The holding were 10,589,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 31,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $674.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 9,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $385.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 12,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.901000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 629.58%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $226.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 58,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.73%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2646.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 9,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1045.02%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 21,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1379.72%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $540.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77.