Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Trebia Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: PRM, SPY, ORLY, MLM, CMP, BLUA.U, EXPE,
- Added Positions: IQV, GOOG, UNH, TMO,
- Reduced Positions: HLT, IAC, TREB, TDG, XPO, ADBE, PYPL, AMZN, LBRDK, HCA, FCX, V, MTCH, TEAM, VMEO,
- Sold Out: GE, ASAN, CNQ, BLUA, GPN, ATAQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tiger Eye Capital LLC
- Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) - 10,589,302 shares, 40.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 323,741 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,412 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.73%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 58,374 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.58%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,968 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.53%. The holding were 10,589,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 31,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $674.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 9,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $385.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 12,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA.U)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.901000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 629.58%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $226.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 58,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.73%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2646.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 9,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1045.02%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 21,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1379.72%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $540.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp III (ATAQ)
Tiger Eye Capital LLC sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77.
