Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Chegg Inc, Fiverr International

- New Purchases: F, PDD, ABBV, RIVN, DIA,
- Added Positions: CRWD, COIN, AXON, DV, TWLO, TDOC, GLBE, NOW, ABNB, U, MELI, ASPN, SNAP, DDOG, BMBL, SPY, CSSE, AAPL, NKE, MSFT, PGR, JNJ, SGEN, ABT, JPM, HD, EL, BX, ECL, COST, STZ, CDW, SBUX, ZTS, DIS, TSN, QCOM, PAYX, INTU, GOOGL, CMCSA, CTAS, BLK, BDX, APH,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, LMND, PYPL, TTD, NVDA, ZM, VEEV, SHOP, EXAS, CSTL, CHWY, SQ, UBER, SNOW, OKTA, Z, AMZN, ADPT, NFLX, SE, SI, GDRX, MDB, CONE, V, LULU, AMGN, ADBE,
- Sold Out: PTON, CHGG, FVRR, COUR, DADA, DVY, RNG, COUP, IWR,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 487,424 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,136,621 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 3,557,430 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 216,439 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 174,399 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 74,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $343.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 86.29%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $169.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 343,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 72.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 264,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 201.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 225,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 1704.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 638,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 365,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 156,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.Sold Out: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.
