Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vestor Capital, Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Vestor Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestor+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 523,867 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,134 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,667 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,030,598 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.50%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 738,041 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 184,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 39,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $499.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,030,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 90.30%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 59,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2646.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 67.91%. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $334.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 55,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 202.12%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus