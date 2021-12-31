Vestor Capital, Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: CP, PLD, CCI, HZNP, PANW, CCMP, FBCG, AMAT, MTCH, MRVL, PTLO, VONG, VONV, EXPE, JKG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alphabet Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 523,867 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,134 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,667 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,030,598 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.50% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 738,041 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 184,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 39,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $499.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,030,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 90.30%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 59,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2646.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 67.91%. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $334.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 55,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 202.12%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.