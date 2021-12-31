Johnson Investment Counsel Inc Buys M&T Bank Corp, VF Corp, Williams Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express Co

New Purchases: MTB, CPNG, FUL, ARCC, LMAT, GLOB, DASH, DCI, HIBB, UTG, MCB, EZU, FEZ, IEV, CP, VOOV, FDLO, FHLC, DON, IYK, ROBO, TTD, GAIN, ATSG, VV, JNPR, BF.B, CTRA, COKE, CCK, DRE, EXC, FAST, WELL, PAG, MAR, MU, NEM, NI, PKX, RSG, RY, SPG,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys M&T Bank Corp, VF Corp, Williams Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, H.B. Fuller Co, sells Adobe Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 668 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,137,313 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,273,841 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,033,280 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,231,306 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 695,086 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 228,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in VF Corp by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 821,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,840,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 259,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $401.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.49%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.