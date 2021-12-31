Johnson Investment Counsel Inc Buys M&T Bank Corp, VF Corp, Williams Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express Co

- New Purchases: MTB, CPNG, FUL, ARCC, LMAT, GLOB, DASH, DCI, HIBB, UTG, MCB, EZU, FEZ, IEV, CP, VOOV, FDLO, FHLC, DON, IYK, ROBO, TTD, GAIN, ATSG, VV, JNPR, BF.B, CTRA, COKE, CCK, DRE, EXC, FAST, WELL, PAG, MAR, MU, NEM, NI, PKX, RSG, RY, SPG,
- Added Positions: VFC, WMB, ITW, UNH, V, KO, MA, TJX, AMT, FHN, HON, MDT, PPG, DG, IWR, VEU, LNT, AMZN, ADI, AXS, JPM, LOW, IWM, VOO, CMCSA, DOV, WSM, SCHX, VDC, AMN, AMD, AROW, CVX, NNN, HUBB, LAD, MRVL, NVDA, OMC, PCAR, PRU, SEIC, SON, TTC, DIS, OGN, EFA, IWN, IYH, SCHF, SCHM, VHT, ABB, PLD, ASML, AFL, MO, ABC, AMAT, ADM, TFC, BHP, BAX, BLK, BA, COF, CRL, C, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, CCI, DEO, DLR, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EFX, ELS, EQR, EXR, FICO, FDX, F, GPC, GILD, GS, LHX, IEX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, KR, LFUS, MAS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, NGG, NFLX, NTAP, OTEX, PTC, PH, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PSA, PHM, DGX, O, RHI, SBAC, SONY, STE, SNX, TXN, TMO, TSN, UPS, VLO, WBA, ANTM, WY, YUM, ZBRA, WU, MFG, DFS, WKHS, AVGO, CHTR, NXPI, HCA, HII, NOW, PANW, GMED, CDW, KN, BABA, SYF, PYPL, SQ, YUMC, ROKU, COLD, MRNA, CARR, CNXC, ACWI, DFAS, DVY, EFG, EFV, FAS, FDN, FNDF, FNDX, IEFA, ITOT, IVE, IVW, IWO, IWV, IXN, IYW, QQQ, RSP, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SUSA, VAW, VBK, VCR, VIS, VOT, VTI, VTV, VYM, XLI, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: COST, AXP, BAC, UL, ADP, CPT, ZBH, AAPL, ACN, HD, NDAQ, CHE, DHR, GOOGL, ZTS, NVT, CVS, CSL, CL, ULTA, BWA, CACI, CHD, EQIX, NEE, LKQ, ON, ORCL, PNC, RNR, SBNY, SNA, SYK, WTS, FB, GOOG, PCTY, ALC, FEU, IEMG, IEUR, VGK, MMM, CB, ALB, ALGN, ALL, AEP, AME, IVZ, AIT, WTRG, AZN, ATO, AZO, BIDU, BDX, VIAC, CNI, CAH, CAT, SCHW, CI, CLF, CLX, CTSH, CAG, GLW, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DE, DD, EMR, ESS, XOM, FCF, FE, FISV, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GBCI, GSK, GRC, HSC, HPQ, HBAN, IBM, INTC, IFF, SJM, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, LCNB, LH, STRM, LMT, MFC, MKTX, MET, MORN, VTRS, NC, NOK, ES, NVO, OKE, PFE, PGR, RPM, SIVB, SLB, STX, SHW, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, TROW, TFX, TYL, VRTX, GWW, WFC, EVRG, WTFC, INT, RDS.B, DAL, AWK, PM, TAK, FTNT, STAG, MPC, XYL, QRVO, SHOP, HPE, MIME, FTV, FHB, MEDP, DOW, CTVA, RIDE, DGRO, DGS, EFAV, FNDA, FXI, IBB, ICLN, IWC, IWD, MDY, MGV, OEF, PRF, SCHE, SOXX, UPRO, VFH, VIG, VOE, VWO, VXUS, XLC, XLE, XLG, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: ADBE, ABBV, PDBC, T, COR, MELI, KSU, IBP, TPL, SCL, VICI, IDXX, HRC, OKTA, RETA, KD, IXP, CMG, AKBA, MRTX, PNW, LEG, VALE, AAP, ATVI,
For the details of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,137,313 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,273,841 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,033,280 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,231,306 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 695,086 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 228,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globant SA (GLOB)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in VF Corp by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 821,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,840,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 259,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $401.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.49%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: (KSU)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:
1. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying