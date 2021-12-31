Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bollard Group LLC Buys CarGurus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc

Just now
Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CarGurus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Lowe's Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Zymergen Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bollard Group LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bollard Group LLC
  1. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 26,963,698 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,377 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  3. Gartner Inc (IT) - 377,133 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 297,581 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 827,628 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 998,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 375.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 591.70%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $398.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: (FLXN)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.



