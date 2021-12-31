Bollard Group LLC Buys CarGurus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: RSVR, ACVA, OLO, IONQ, INTU, OMCL, RDWR, PERI, AR, FPI, HUBS, ASO, DOCN, SOFI, SOFI, RIVN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarGurus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Lowe's Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Zymergen Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bollard Group LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 26,963,698 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,377 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Gartner Inc (IT) - 377,133 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 297,581 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 827,628 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 998,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 375.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 591.70%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $398.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.