Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. Buys SmartRent Inc, Toast Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Sells ICICI Bank, Synopsys Inc, WEX Inc

- New Purchases: SMRT, HQY, COOK, PRLB, EXFY, CHWY,
- Added Positions: TOST, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: IBN, SNPS, WEX, FIVE, SPR, CVNA, DOCU, RH, SHOP, HTHT, PLTR, SONO, PGNY, ANSS, XMTR, RACE,
- Sold Out: SE, AGC,
For the details of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestwood+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,105,828 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.26%
- Xometry Inc (XMTR) - 336,149 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 63,609 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.91%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 69,129 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 379,977 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.19%
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 678,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Traeger Inc (COOK)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Traeger Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 41,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expensify Inc (EXFY)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Toast Inc by 145.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 294,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying