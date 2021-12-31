Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. Buys SmartRent Inc, Toast Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Sells ICICI Bank, Synopsys Inc, WEX Inc

New Purchases: SMRT, HQY, COOK, PRLB, EXFY, CHWY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SmartRent Inc, Toast Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Traeger Inc, Proto Labs Inc, sells ICICI Bank, Synopsys Inc, WEX Inc, Five Below Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,105,828 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.26% Xometry Inc (XMTR) - 336,149 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 63,609 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.91% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 69,129 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 379,977 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.19%

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 678,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Traeger Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 41,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Toast Inc by 145.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 294,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.