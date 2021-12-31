Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Buys KKR Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Sells Amyris Inc, DermTech Inc, Oak Street Health Inc

- New Purchases: KKR, MRVI, NARI, ISEE, AVGOP.PFD, VRTX, NEEPO, PIII, DBRG, PNC, APTVPA.PFD, ELS, ASAN, FIBK, XLV, BANC, FANG, AEE, TBK, EDR, EDR, WMB, ABBV, IWO, AAPL, MTDR, MRVL, PK, MP, IWM, MDB, CCJ, CFLT, CMG, VAC, BAH, PTLO,
- Added Positions: ASND, MSFT, ABNB, ARGX, WAL, NVDA, HUBS, GOOG, LSCC, CHK, BILL, MPWR, ESI, PACW, VERV, JBT, ADBE, SLGC, CLAR, TEAM, ASML, AVTR, SHOP, BOOT, KLAC, SPG, ARNA, NEO, APO, BHVN, JPM, ESTA, PODD, TSM, VRRM, VTGN, SNPS, COP, SKIN, INTU, AMD, CDNS, ESTC, WSC, RGEN, TWST, CRWD, LRCX, KTB, ITCI, AMZN, RRX, GH, RRR, FSS, HZNP, AFG, CACI, TFII, SHOO, GTLS, TWLO, IIPR, MRTX, UMH, AMRC, TKNO, SWCH, OMIC, ROKU, MASS, TIL, DSGX, SI, ONON, BX, ERII, MS, FITB, MAT, GDEN, APLE, TER, BBIO, CVX, ARES, BAC, GS, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: DNA, TGTX, SMAR, ELY, SDGR, VEEV, FIVN, KRYS, XBI, COUP, CDLX, KRNT, MAC, EXAS, PYPL, MTCH, DAR, SNAP, BURL,
- Sold Out: AMRS, DMTK, OSH, TPTX, TCBI, EVBG, NVCR, CHGG, DOW, TLIS, BLI, HOWL, SGMS, CSGP, KALV, ALXO, PRMW, BYRN, STKL, JOBY, RL, DOCU, LEVI, SPLK, ADI, LIND, SQSP,
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 652,886 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 439,267 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.82%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 67,008 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24%
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 226,871 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 203,937 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 104,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 227,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 539,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $232.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 313.22%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 131.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 673.65%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 52,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in argenx SE by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 75,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 223,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 63,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.
