Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Buys KKR Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Sells Amyris Inc, DermTech Inc, Oak Street Health Inc

KKR, MRVI, NARI, ISEE, AVGOP.PFD, VRTX, NEEPO, PIII, DBRG, PNC, APTVPA.PFD, ELS, ASAN, FIBK, XLV, BANC, FANG, AEE, TBK, EDR, EDR, WMB, ABBV, IWO, AAPL, MTDR, MRVL, PK, MP, IWM, MDB, CCJ, CFLT, CMG, VAC, BAH, PTLO, Added Positions: ASND, MSFT, ABNB, ARGX, WAL, NVDA, HUBS, GOOG, LSCC, CHK, BILL, MPWR, ESI, PACW, VERV, JBT, ADBE, SLGC, CLAR, TEAM, ASML, AVTR, SHOP, BOOT, KLAC, SPG, ARNA, NEO, APO, BHVN, JPM, ESTA, PODD, TSM, VRRM, VTGN, SNPS, COP, SKIN, INTU, AMD, CDNS, ESTC, WSC, RGEN, TWST, CRWD, LRCX, KTB, ITCI, AMZN, RRX, GH, RRR, FSS, HZNP, AFG, CACI, TFII, SHOO, GTLS, TWLO, IIPR, MRTX, UMH, AMRC, TKNO, SWCH, OMIC, ROKU, MASS, TIL, DSGX, SI, ONON, BX, ERII, MS, FITB, MAT, GDEN, APLE, TER, BBIO, CVX, ARES, BAC, GS, SQ,

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, sells Amyris Inc, DermTech Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 652,886 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 439,267 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.82% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 67,008 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 226,871 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 203,937 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 104,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 227,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 539,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $232.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 313.22%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 131.80%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 673.65%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 52,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in argenx SE by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 75,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 223,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 63,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.