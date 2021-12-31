Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Stratasys, Bandwidth Inc, Sells PFSweb Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: SSYS, ZIM, APPS, HZO, CF, HLTH, F, VST, SIVB, CHGG, PENN, IMMR, SPWH, SNV, GLNG, AIG, FIS, MSP, INSE, MX, NDLS, BTRS, BIDU, WB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Stratasys, Bandwidth Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells PFSweb Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Azenta Inc, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portolan Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Portolan Capital Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portolan Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portolan+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Identiv Inc (INVE) - 1,743,498 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 451,793 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.63% Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 634,836 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.38% e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 1,090,975 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) - 1,340,794 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 820,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 303,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $48.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 265,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 232,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cue Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.92 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 791,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 291.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 634,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 129.89%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 454,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 351.59%. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 243.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 509,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 376.84%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $299.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 32,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 148.42%. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 122,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $65.01 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $77.82.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $79.91.