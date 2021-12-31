Forbes J M & Co Llp Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Danaher Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Salesforce.com Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IJR, COST, CTVA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Danaher Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Corteva Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Salesforce.com Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forbes J M & Co Llp. As of 2021Q4, Forbes J M & Co Llp owns 113 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,647 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,834 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,278,664 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,870 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,412 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 139,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 963.95%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 24,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.