Estabrook Capital Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, GasLog, Sonoco Products Co

- New Purchases: MRNA, AMD, SHLX, BNTX, CLF, DVA, LRCX, TSCO, TSLA, PYPL, PK, SNAP, ROKU, KD, EA, GILD, GFI, GS, LXRX, SIRI, SKX, RGR, AXON, MA, VLNS, SUN, BCC, BABA, ORGO, BPMP, SPOT, DASH, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AMT, AZN, ADSK, TFC, GOLD, BXP, CTRA, SCHW, CTXS, CLAR, DEO, DLB, DLTR, ECL, M, FCX, HIG, HRL, MTCH, ILMN, IFNNY, KR, KUBTY, LRLCY, MCK, NFLX, NYCB, NWBO, OGE, OLN, TLK, SAP, STX, SRE, SWBI, TSM, TK, TEVA, TTE, UL, UPS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WDC, TCRT, LBTYK, BX, MSCI, TNK, PCRFF, OPXS, AGNC, DISCK, LMNL, VIVHY, SBGSY, AVGO, SONVY, UNICY, BYDDY, PDI, NOW, PNR, ZTS, ESRT, TWTR, SPWH, HUBS, LSXMK, TWLO, DOCU, SONO, NIO, GH, LYFT, PINS, UBER, NCLTY, ARNC, NKLA, AOUT, PLTR, ABNB, PTLO, DTRUY, DOUG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, VTRS, IBM, CVX, GE, HBI, NVGS, GM, GOOG, FB, CVS, WMT, DOW, PATI, MU, SNY, NEM, MMP, ORCL, BRK.B, CRM, RDS.A, PSX, F, PPG, RDS.B, VMC, GL, SBUX, SPR, MSPA.PFD, TEL, BMLPJ.PFD, HPE, JPMPC.PFD, ZM, PTON, HPQ, AXP, ABC, ARCC, VIAC, CMCSA, INGR, CMI, GRMN, GD, GSK, TRV, JCI, MET, MS, NFG, NSRGY, PPL, PXD, PEG, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, MSFT, GLOGPA.PFD, COST, JPM, BA, LLY, HON, UNP, C, PFE, PG, HD, NSC, SON, CSCO, T, CB, NKE, UNH, INTC, DIS, NEE, DUK, CP, MDLZ, DD, MMM, PEP, PNW, LHX, GWW, AMGN, RTX, USB, SYK, NXPI, SLB, ETN, ENB, NVDA, MRK, CTVA, IFF, CARR, MNKKQ, GTX, BHF, OTIS, OGN, ZBH, SWK, NOV, MCHP, MTB, IRM, ITW, FNF, FDX, EPD,
- Sold Out: ALLYPA.PFD, BSX, BCE, SWKS, PCI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Estabrook Capital Management
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,035 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,890 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 206,399 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 49,859 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 77,871 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 748.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 847.83%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 383.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)
Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.24.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Estabrook Capital Management.
