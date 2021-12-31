Estabrook Capital Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, GasLog, Sonoco Products Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Navigator Holdings, General Motors Co, sells Discovery Inc, GasLog, Sonoco Products Co, GMAC Capital Trust I, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estabrook Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Estabrook Capital Management owns 392 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estabrook Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estabrook+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,035 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,890 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 206,399 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 49,859 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 77,871 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 748.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 847.83%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 383.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.