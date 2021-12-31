Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Estabrook Capital Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, GasLog, Sonoco Products Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Estabrook Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Navigator Holdings, General Motors Co, sells Discovery Inc, GasLog, Sonoco Products Co, GMAC Capital Trust I, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estabrook Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Estabrook Capital Management owns 392 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Estabrook Capital Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,035 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,890 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 206,399 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 49,859 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 77,871 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 748.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 847.83%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 383.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.



