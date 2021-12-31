Zacks Investment Management Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Evergy Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: BK, EVRG, EPAM, PFF, MRO, SPAB, EXPD, CWH, VIR, CNXC, LNG, MRVL, TSCO, RYN, HPE, AEL, PAYX, WSO, OKTA, MP, AOS, NFG, RHI, POOL, WY, XLNX, NOVT, BERY, COTY, REXR, PLNT, CHK, GT, MNST, MODV, WLL, WOR, CWEN, INSP, SPLV, STIP, RAMP, A, MATX, CWT, CENT, ESE, PLUS, IPAR, KRO, MGPI, OTTR, PPG, DORM, RGP, SAIA, BFS, SRE, SMTC, SIG, SMP, STAR, ICFI, OC, PDM, THR, VCRA, SUPN, BCC, ECOM, OUT, KEYS, LILA, SGRY, MEDP, HCC, LBC, TRTN, MNRL, CFB, ONEW, DFAC, FBND, GXF, SGOV, VUG, XLC, XLF, XLU, CB, ANGO, ESTE, MTRN, CTS, ENB, EVC, CSR, PDFS, SHW, USM, RTX, CROX, SMCI, SB, IRT, GNK, DFIN, XPRO, SCHM, VIG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Evergy Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Merck Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Block Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Zacks Investment Management owns 598 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zacks+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 889,922 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,096,856 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 435,475 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 863,721 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 803,253 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 624,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 507,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $440.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 252,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 574,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 240,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6057.78%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 182,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 909,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 1110.94%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 265.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 116,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1320.93%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 80,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Lindsay Corp. The sale prices were between $140.45 and $161.72, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.