Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zacks Investment Management Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Evergy Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Block Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zacks Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Evergy Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Merck Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Block Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Zacks Investment Management owns 598 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zacks+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 889,922 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,096,856 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 435,475 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 863,721 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 803,253 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 624,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 507,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $440.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 252,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 574,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 240,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6057.78%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 182,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 909,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 1110.94%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 265.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 116,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1320.93%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 80,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Lindsay Corp (LNN)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Lindsay Corp. The sale prices were between $140.45 and $161.72, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus