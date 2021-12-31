Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Stoneridge Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Sells Genesis Energy LP, Vonage Holdings Corp, Children's Place Inc

New Purchases: NUS, CNK, LW, HSC, CMP, PLAY, TAP, AVAV, ZUO, HTZ, SDIG, DIN, FTAI, FLWS, EXTR, COHU, BRC, ENLC, FLNC, FRO, ACMR, EXPO, AFRM, APR, LLNW, DOCS, CCMP, SEM, DUOL, NAT, CIDM, TRNS, VRTS, WRLD, AIR,

NUS, CNK, LW, HSC, CMP, PLAY, TAP, AVAV, ZUO, HTZ, SDIG, DIN, FTAI, FLWS, EXTR, COHU, BRC, ENLC, FLNC, FRO, ACMR, EXPO, AFRM, APR, LLNW, DOCS, CCMP, SEM, DUOL, NAT, CIDM, TRNS, VRTS, WRLD, AIR, Added Positions: SRI, GSM, CMTL, STNG, CONN, DHT, VITL, MED, RRGB, GPS, PFMT, BE, TUFN, OCN, CNR, MCS, ARCH, CRC, MSGM, MYPS, IMBI, EGAN,

SRI, GSM, CMTL, STNG, CONN, DHT, VITL, MED, RRGB, GPS, PFMT, BE, TUFN, OCN, CNR, MCS, ARCH, CRC, MSGM, MYPS, IMBI, EGAN, Reduced Positions: FTSI, ALTO, INFN, ORGN, YELL, PLL, GPOR, WFRD, MG, INVE, RMBL, TH, DEN,

FTSI, ALTO, INFN, ORGN, YELL, PLL, GPOR, WFRD, MG, INVE, RMBL, TH, DEN, Sold Out: GEL, VG, PLCE, SCS, BITF, HLF, IEA, OAS, MNTV, FNKO, PENN, IGT, POLY, REAL, AA, CAR, AMZN, ATY, AAOI, TGH, ADMS, BW, ASIX, SNAX, SNCR, ATEN, GIII, CSTM, NVDA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Stoneridge Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sells Genesis Energy LP, Vonage Holdings Corp, Children's Place Inc, Steelcase Inc, Bitfarms during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper+creek+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 1,736,471 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46% Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 6,667,412 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Stoneridge Inc (SRI) - 1,919,793 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.92% Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) - 2,603,929 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.69% Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) - 1,319,436 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.91%

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 465,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,126,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 249,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 901,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 244,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 312,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 163.92%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,919,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 6,667,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 64.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,319,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,603,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Conn's Inc by 53.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,153,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in DHT Holdings Inc by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,617,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $71.94 and $111.41, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.21.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52.