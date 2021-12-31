Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IYZ, XLU, FHLC, KORE,

IYZ, XLU, FHLC, KORE, Added Positions: VIG, CL, USHY, REYN, SO, HSY, KMB, GLDM, CVX, MDT, PFE, EMR, KMI, JNJ, MRK, FTS, PSX, USB, UNP, EQR, WASH, VYM, VDC,

VIG, CL, USHY, REYN, SO, HSY, KMB, GLDM, CVX, MDT, PFE, EMR, KMI, JNJ, MRK, FTS, PSX, USB, UNP, EQR, WASH, VYM, VDC, Reduced Positions: T, IBM, WBA, AVA, V, GLD, NWN, ADI, NVS, AMT, EVR, HON, INTC, LOW, NSC, ROK, SNY, APD, WMT, UL, WEC, VLO, WFCPL.PFD, CAG, SIVR, VCIT,

T, IBM, WBA, AVA, V, GLD, NWN, ADI, NVS, AMT, EVR, HON, INTC, LOW, NSC, ROK, SNY, APD, WMT, UL, WEC, VLO, WFCPL.PFD, CAG, SIVR, VCIT, Sold Out: KD,

Newport, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Kore Group Holdings Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.. As of 2021Q4, Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+c.+young+%26+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 873,581 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,636,860 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 153,506 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 130,252 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 240,174 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 211,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 859.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.