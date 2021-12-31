Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IYZ, XLU, FHLC, KORE,
- Added Positions: VIG, CL, USHY, REYN, SO, HSY, KMB, GLDM, CVX, MDT, PFE, EMR, KMI, JNJ, MRK, FTS, PSX, USB, UNP, EQR, WASH, VYM, VDC,
- Reduced Positions: T, IBM, WBA, AVA, V, GLD, NWN, ADI, NVS, AMT, EVR, HON, INTC, LOW, NSC, ROK, SNY, APD, WMT, UL, WEC, VLO, WFCPL.PFD, CAG, SIVR, VCIT,
- Sold Out: KD,
For the details of Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+c.+young+%26+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 873,581 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,636,860 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 153,506 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 130,252 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 240,174 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 211,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 859.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.. Also check out:
1. Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros